Owkin to Build AI Agents as Part of a Multi-Year K Pro Collaboration with Sanofi

NEW YORK & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Owkin, the agentic AI company pioneering Biological Artificial Superintelligence to transform drug discovery and development, today announced a multi-year collaboration with Sanofi to co-develop next-generation biopharma agents, to be backed by a five-year license for K Pro, Owkin’s AI Scientist.

Owkin and Sanofi have collaborated since 2021 through a €90 million strategic partnership focused on target identification in oncology and patient subgrouping. The collaboration was later expanded to include drug positioning for Sanofi’s immunology pipeline. This new collaboration represents the next evolution in the partnership.

During the five-year collaboration, Owkin will lead the end-to-end development of novel AI-driven biopharma agents purpose-built for Sanofi. These AI agents will work like intelligent assistants, autonomously performing complex tasks in drug research and development. They will be deployed through K Pro, with the aim of complementing and reinforcing Sanofi’s existing agentic AI capabilities.

K Pro combines multimodal patient data with specialized biological, agentic AI systems to support each stage of the pharmaceutical value chain, from early discovery through clinical development, while providing competitive intelligence, enabling faster, more informed, and more precise decisions.

“Building on our collaboration with Sanofi, this marks a shift toward truly embedded AI,” said Thomas Clozel, CEO and co-founder of Owkin. “Owkin believes that, with K Pro, Sanofi can further harness agentic systems within their own workflows, unlocking the full value of their data to accelerate better decisions across drug development.”

“Across Sanofi, we are continually investing in frontier AI solutions with the potential to accelerate and improve decision-making throughout the drug development lifecycle,” said Emmanuel Frenehard, Chief Digital Officer at Sanofi. “By implementing purpose-built agentic systems into our workflows, we aim to empower our teams to operate with greater speed, depth, and confidence as we continue to work to deliver transformative outcomes for patients.”

K Pro’s development is part of Owkin’s mission to achieve Biological Artificial Superintelligence to unlock new therapeutic discoveries beyond the limits of human cognition alone. Owkin believes this technology will enable the pharmaceutical industry to address, and ultimately automate, some of the most complex challenges in R&D.

About Owkin

Owkin is an agentic AI company pioneering Biological Artificial Superintelligence to solve problems in biology where human researchers alone have failed. Owkin builds K Pro - an AI scientist for pharmaceutical research and strategic decision-making. K Pro orchestrates a suite of AI skills and tools to decode complex biology, accelerate research, and dramatically increase productivity. K Pro is built on Owkin’s unrivalled multimodal patient data network, state-of-the-art AI for biology and a decade of experience working with pharmaceutical partners.

Media contact information:

alistair.jennings@owkin.com