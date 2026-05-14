Owens & Minor Names Chief Operating Officer

Marc Rottink brings 30 years of expertise in successfully leading and transforming end-to-end operations in global supply chains

RICHMOND, Va., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Owens & Minor, a global healthcare solutions company providing essential products, services and technology solutions that support care delivery in leading hospitals, health systems and research centers around the world, today announced Marc Rottink as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Owens & Minor, effective immediately.

Rottink brings almost three decades of experience in leading global, multi-site healthcare supply chain operations, including strategic transformation, oversight and management of global inventory assets and distribution operations, integrated business planning, systems implementation, and cross-functional operations alignment. Most recently, Marc served as Senior Vice President of Global Supply Chain and Customer Care for Smith + Nephew. Under his leadership, Smith + Nephew saw significant improvement in its manufacturing operations, as well as sales, inventory, and operational planning (SIOP), greatly enhancing customer fulfillment levels. Prior to Smith + Nephew, Marc served as Vice President of Global Supply Chain for Medtronic's Restorative Therapies Group.

"In logistics, operational excellence is important, but in healthcare logistics, it's critical," said Christian Cook, chairman and interim CEO, Owens & Minor, and managing director at Platinum Equity. "We're making significant investments in our operations through automation and we're confident that Marc's impressive history of successfully leading global operational transformation will be a pivotal asset as Owens & Minor continues to improve the customer experience."

"Throughout my career, I've had great passion for developing and implementing large-scale strategies that help supply chains and product manufacturing operate more efficiently and more responsively," said Marc Rottink, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Owens & Minor. "I'm more than thrilled to join Owens & Minor and excited for the opportunity to innovate and improve the backbone of our strength—our 140+ years of operational expertise—and take it to the next level."

On December 31, 2025, Owens & Minor announced a new chapter in its long and storied history: the medical distribution, products and technology services business, formerly referred to as Products & Healthcare Services (P&HS), is now part of the Platinum Equity portfolio. The company continues to operate as a private standalone company under the Owens & Minor name, carrying on the legacy of excellence and service the company has long been known for.

About Owens & Minor



Owens & Minor is a global healthcare solutions company providing essential products, services and technology solutions that support care delivery in leading hospitals, health systems and research centers around the world. For over 140 years, Owens & Minor has delivered comfort and confidence behind the scenes so healthcare stays at the forefront, helping to make each day better for the hospitals, healthcare partners, and communities we serve. Powered by more than 14,000 teammates worldwide, Owens & Minor exists because every day, everywhere, Life Takes Care®.

Contact:



Stacy Law



media@owens-minor.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/owens--minor-names-chief-operating-officer-302771274.html

SOURCE Owens & Minor