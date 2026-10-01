Owens & Minor Names Carrie Childress Its First Chief Marketing Officer in Company History

Childress brings nearly 20 years of experience leading U.S. and global healthcare marketing, product management and brand development strategies that differentiate and drive growth

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Owens & Minor today named Carrie Childress executive vice president and chief marketing officer, effective immediately. In this newly created role, Childress becomes the first dedicated marketing executive in the company's more than 140-year history and will lead efforts to further strengthen the Owens & Minor brand and product portfolios.

Childress joins Owens & Minor with nearly 20 years of experience leading U.S. and global healthcare marketing, product management and brand development. Most recently, she served as vice president of Americas marketing at Cordis, where she was instrumental in developing and launching large-scale marketing initiatives that resulted in sustained growth. Over the course of her career, including roles at Smith & Nephew, ConMed and AcuityMD, she has built high-performing teams and led commercialization strategies that differentiated healthcare companies and bolstered their market position.

"Owens & Minor is one of the rare organizations that combines legacy, leadership and customer loyalty with a genuine passion for impact," Childress said. "I'm excited to join Team O&M to build on that strong foundation as we shape what's next for our customers and the company."

"Our name is one of the most recognized in healthcare, and our continued success depends on building on what makes Owens & Minor great while evolving to better serve our customers," said Jim Marshall, chief executive officer of Owens & Minor. "Carrie's strategic vision, portfolio commercialization expertise and track record of building high-performing teams will add valuable perspective and capabilities to our leadership team as we continue to reimagine our legacy for the hospitals, healthcare partners and communities we serve."

On Dec. 31, 2025, Owens & Minor announced a new chapter in its long and storied history: the medical distribution, products and technology services business, formerly referred to as Products & Healthcare Services (P&HS), is now part of the Platinum Equity portfolio. The company continues to operate as a private stand-alone company under the Owens & Minor name, carrying on the legacy of excellence and service the company has long been known for.

About Owens & Minor



Owens & Minor is a global healthcare solutions company providing essential products, services and technology solutions that support care delivery in leading hospitals, health systems and research centers around the world. For over 140 years, Owens & Minor has delivered comfort and confidence behind the scenes so healthcare stays at the forefront, helping to make each day better for the hospitals, healthcare partners, and communities we serve. Powered by more than 14,000 teammates worldwide, Owens & Minor exists because every day, everywhere, Life Takes Care®.

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media@owens-minor.com

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SOURCE Owens & Minor