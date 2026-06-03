Ovid Therapeutics Appoints Leading Physician-Scientist and Biotech Innovator Anna Greka, M.D., Ph.D., to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: OVID), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to pioneering better, gentler medicines for brain disorders with significant unmet need, today announced the appointment of Anna Greka, M.D., Ph.D., to its Board of Directors, effective June 15, 2026.

“Anna is a visionary, passionate physician-scientist and entrepreneur whose work sits at the intersection of groundbreaking nodal biology and therapeutic innovation,” said Meg Alexander, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ovid Therapeutics. “Her pioneering work in ion channel biology has fundamentally advanced our understanding of disease biology and enabled the development of targeted clinical-stage therapies. Anna’s scientific leadership, strategic insight, and experience across academia, biotech, and company-building will be invaluable as we continue to translate our portfolio of KCC2 direct activators for a range of potential neurological and neuropsychiatric conditions and advance our epilepsy programs through multiple proof-of-concept trials.”

“Ovid’s focus on developing precise, mechanism-based therapies for neurological conditions aligns deeply with my mission of translating foundational science into meaningful treatments for patients,” said Dr. Greka. “The company’s innovative approach and commitment to addressing significant unmet need make this an exciting time to join the Board. My career has centered on advancing a deep understanding of disease biology and translating those insights into differentiated therapeutic strategies with clear clinical potential. I look forward to joining the team and applying my experience and capabilities in leading collaborative efforts between academic scientists, clinicians, and industry partners to accelerate therapeutic development for the benefit of patients.”

Dr. Greka is a globally recognized physician-scientist, academic leader, and biotech entrepreneur with over 25 years of experience advancing foundational biological discoveries into clinical-stage assets. She currently leads the Ladders to Cures (L2C) Scientific Accelerator, an organization focused on translating fundamental discoveries into therapies across multiple disease indications and modalities. She is a Core Institute Member at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard and serves on its Executive Leadership Team, helping guide scientific strategy and operations for one of the world’s leading biomedical research institutions. She is also a Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Mass General Brigham.

Dr. Greka has founded and advised multiple biotechnology companies, including Goldfinch Bio, whose lead asset was based on her laboratory’s discoveries and was later acquired by Bristol Myers Squibb, and a stealth company based on her team’s discoveries that was recently acquired by AstraZeneca. Additionally, she has served as a strategic advisor to leading pharmaceutical companies and investment firms and has extensive experience across asset discovery through clinical development and partnerships. Her scientific work has been widely recognized with numerous honors, including the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers and election as President of the American Society for Clinical Investigation. Dr. Greka earned her M.D. and Ph.D. in Neurobiology from Harvard Medical School and MIT, and her undergraduate degree in Biology from Harvard University.

Dr. Greka will Chair Ovid’s newly formed Science and Technology Committee and serve as a member of the Compensation Committee, each effective June 15, 2026.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a New York-based biopharmaceutical company dedicated to pioneering better, gentler medicines for the brain. The Company discovers and develops differentiated, small molecule medicines for neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders with significant unmet need. Ovid is developing: OV329, a next-generation GABA-aminotransferase inhibitor, as a potential therapy for treatment-resistant focal onset seizures (FOS) and developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs), including tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) associated seizures and infantile spasms (IS); and OV4071 and others within a library of compounds that directly activate the KCC2 transporter, for multiple CNS disorders. For more information about these and other Ovid research programs, please visit www.ovidrx.com.

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