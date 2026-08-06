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Outlook Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results and Host a Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast on August 14, 2026

August 6, 2026 | 
1 min read

ISELIN, N.J., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg, bevacizumab gamma) for the treatment of retinal diseases, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2026 and will host a corporate update conference call and webcast on Friday, August 14, 2026, at 8:30 AM ET.

The call will be hosted by members of Outlook Therapeutics’ leadership team, Bob Jahr, Chief Executive Officer, and Lawrence A. Kenyon, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing 877-407-8291 (domestic) or +1 201-689-8345 (international) and referencing the Outlook Therapeutics conference call. The webcast will be accessible on the Events page of the Investor section of the Outlook Therapeutics website, outlooktherapeutics.com. It will also accessible here and will be archived for 90 days.

About Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

Outlook Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg (U.S.), bevacizumab gamma (E.U.)). LYTENAVA™ is the first ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab to receive U.S. FDA approval and European Commission and MHRA Marketing Authorization for the treatment of wet AMD. Outlook Therapeutics commenced commercial launch of LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab gamma) in Germany, Austria, and the UK as a treatment for wet AMD.

Investor Inquiries:

Jenene Thomas

Chief Executive Officer

JTC Team, LLC

T: 908.824.0775

OTLK@jtcir.com


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