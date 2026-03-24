Outlook Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $5.0 Million Public Offering

ISELIN, N.J., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a biopharmaceutical company focused on enhancing the standard of care for bevacizumab for the treatment of retina diseases, today announced the pricing of its previously announced public offering of 20,000,000 shares of its common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 20,000,000 shares of common stock. Each share of common stock and accompanying common warrant are being sold together at a combined public offering price of $0.25. The aggregate gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be $5.0 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. Each common warrant will have an exercise price of $0.25 per share, will be exercisable immediately and will expire five years from the date of issuance. The offering is expected to close on or about March 25, 2026, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

Outlook Therapeutics intends to use the net proceeds from the offering primarily for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The securities described above are being offered by Outlook Therapeutics pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-278340) that was originally filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 28, 2024, and became effective on April 5, 2024. The public offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus that form a part of the effective registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus related to the public offering have been filed with the SEC. A final prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the public offering may also be obtained, when available, by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (212) 856-5711 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.



Outlook Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg, bevacizumab gamma) to enhance the standard of care for bevacizumab for the treatment of retina diseases. LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab gamma) is the first ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab to receive European Commission and MHRA Marketing Authorization for the treatment of wet AMD. Outlook Therapeutics commenced commercial launch of LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab gamma) in Germany, Austria, and the UK as a treatment for wet AMD.

In the United States, ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg) is investigational. If approved in the United States, ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™, would be the first approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may or are considered “forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts are “forward-looking statements,” including those relating to future events. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “expect,” “may,” “on track,” “plan,” “potential,” “target,” “will,” or “would” the negative of terms like these or other comparable terminology, and other words or terms of similar meaning. These include statements regarding, among others, the completion of the public offering, the expected use of proceeds from the public offering, as well as the potential of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™ as a treatment for retina diseases, the potential for ONS-5010 to receive approval from the FDA, and other statements that are not historical fact. Although Outlook Therapeutics believes that it has a reasonable basis for the forward-looking statements contained herein, they are based on current expectations about future events affecting Outlook Therapeutics and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and factors relating to its operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond its control. These risk factors include inability to satisfy of customary closing conditions related to the public offering, risks associated with developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates, risks in obtaining necessary regulatory approvals, the content and timing of decisions by regulatory bodies, as well as those risks detailed in Outlook Therapeutics’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, filed with the SEC on December 19, 2025, as supplemented by subsequent reports Outlook Therapeutics files with the SEC, which include uncertainty of market conditions and future impacts related to macroeconomic factors, including as a result of the global geopolitical conflict, tariffs, and trade tensions, fluctuations in interest rates and inflation, and potential future bank failures on the global business environment. These risks may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this press release. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Outlook Therapeutics does not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

Investor Inquiries:

Jenene Thomas

Chief Executive Officer

JTC Team, LLC

T: 908.824.0775