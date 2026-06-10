Outcome Capital Expands Life Science and Healthcare Advisory Capabilities with Addition of Dr. David Feygin to Medical Device, Digital Health and AI Practices

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#aiforhealthcare--Outcome Capital, LLC, a highly specialized life sciences and healthcare advisory and investment banking firm, today announced the addition of Dr. David Feygin as a Senior Advisor to the firm’s Medical Device, Digital Health and AI practices. The appointment expands Outcome Capital’s strategic advisory capabilities in the rapidly evolving intersection of life sciences, healthcare, digital transformation and artificial intelligence.

Dr. Feygin is a seasoned healthcare and life sciences executive with deep experience spanning digital health, enterprise data and analytics, medical technology, commercialization, innovation strategy and governed AI. He currently serves as CEO and Co-Founder of ShakeIQ, a Redesign Health-backed startup converging data, digital and AI to transform how medical technology innovators engage providers to expand patient access, improve outcomes and reduce burden. He is also CEO and Co-Founder of EnPraxis, a Governed Cognitive Operations platform enabling compliant and trusted AI for high-criticality life sciences and healthcare verticals.

“Digital and AI capabilities are becoming increasingly central to value creation across life sciences and healthcare,” said Dr. Oded Ben-Joseph, Managing Partner at Outcome Capital. “David brings a rare combination of operating leadership, strategic vision and deep sector knowledge across medical technology, digital health, data, analytics and responsible AI. His experience strengthens our ability to advise clients on navigating market shifts, evaluating strategic alternatives and building differentiated businesses in highly regulated environments.

Prior to his current entrepreneurial roles, Dr. Feygin led enterprise digital, data and analytics efforts at Boston Scientific as Chief Digital Health & Data Officer. Earlier in his career at Becton Dickinson, he held evolving leadership roles in strategic innovation and startup investments and developed an information-enabled Medication Safety and Management strategy that became a cornerstone of the company’s $12 billion acquisition of CareFusion, a transaction that created approximately $4 billion in total shareholder value. He also served as Chief Business and Commercial Development Officer for Motive Medical Intelligence, where he built and led business lines designed to improve patient access and reduce physician burden through clinical data, interoperable knowledge and streamlined treatment authorization. Earlier still, Dr. Feygin led the design, development and global commercialization of a suite of Virtual Reality Medical Simulators for Laerdal Medical.

“Healthcare is at a pivotal point where the responsible application of AI can materially improve patient access, outcomes and operational performance,” said Dr. David Feygin. “Outcome Capital has built a differentiated model that combines deep sector expertise with strategic and transaction execution capabilities. I am excited to work with the team to help clients translate digital and AI innovation into sustainable growth, stronger strategic positioning and meaningful value creation.”

Today, Dr. Feygin is focused on the responsible application of AI to safely realize its promise for healthcare. He has worked with industry-shaping institutions including MDIC Digital Health and the Sheba Medical Center Future of Health Community, and he serves as Chair of the Executive Council of Brigham and Women’s Center for Patient Safety Research and Practice.

Dr. Feygin holds a PhD in Mechanical Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley, an MBA from Harvard Business School, and a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art.

About Outcome Capital

Outcome Capital is a highly specialized life sciences and healthcare advisory and investment banking firm providing innovative companies with a value-added, market-aligned approach to mergers and acquisitions, partnering and corporate finance. The firm leverages its strategy-led execution model to help management teams, boards and investors navigate financial and corporate markets and implement the optimal path for success. Outcome Capital’s team includes former CEOs, operating executives, venture capitalists, scientists, clinicians and commercialization leaders, all focused on driving successful outcomes across the healthcare ecosystem.

Outcome Capital – Media

Michelle Linn

Linnden Communications

michelle@linndencom.com

Outcome Capital

Oded Ben-Joseph, PhD, MBA

oben-joseph@outcomecapital.com