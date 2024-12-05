Ossium Health to Participate at the 66th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ossium Health, a clinical-stage bioengineering company with a first-of-its-kind bone marrow bank for processing and deploying stem cell-based therapies, today announced that it will be hosting a booth at the 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition being held December 7-10, 2024, in San Diego, CA.





Attendees are encouraged to visit Ossium Health at booth #217 to learn more about the company’s latest developments, including:

PRESERVE I Clinical Trial:

HOPE Program

To date, three patients have been successfully treated with Ossium’s bone marrow through these programs, demonstrating the potential of this innovative approach to transform patient care.

About Ossium Health

Ossium Health is a bioengineering company that leverages its proprietary organ donor bone marrow banking platform to develop stem cell therapies for patients with life-threatening hematologic conditions, organ transplant rejection, and musculoskeletal defects. Founded in 2016, the company is led by Kevin Caldwell, Chief Executive Officer, President and Co-Founder, and Erik Woods, Chief Science Officer, Executive Vice President and Co-Founder. Ossium Health’s manufacturing facility is registered with the FDA and its laboratory is certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA). For more information, please visit https://ossiumhealth.com.

