Ossium Health to Participate at the 66th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition

December 4, 2024 | 
1 min read

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ossium Health, a clinical-stage bioengineering company with a first-of-its-kind bone marrow bank for processing and deploying stem cell-based therapies, today announced that it will be hosting a booth at the 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition being held December 7-10, 2024, in San Diego, CA.


Attendees are encouraged to visit Ossium Health at booth #217 to learn more about the company’s latest developments, including:

  • PRESERVE I Clinical Trial: This ongoing trial is actively recruiting participants and aims to evaluate Ossium’s organ donor bone marrow for patients with hematologic malignancies.
  • HOPE Program: Ossium’s expanded access program designed for patients unable to enroll in PRESERVE I.
  • To date, three patients have been successfully treated with Ossium’s bone marrow through these programs, demonstrating the potential of this innovative approach to transform patient care.

About Ossium Health

Ossium Health is a bioengineering company that leverages its proprietary organ donor bone marrow banking platform to develop stem cell therapies for patients with life-threatening hematologic conditions, organ transplant rejection, and musculoskeletal defects. Founded in 2016, the company is led by Kevin Caldwell, Chief Executive Officer, President and Co-Founder, and Erik Woods, Chief Science Officer, Executive Vice President and Co-Founder. Ossium Health’s manufacturing facility is registered with the FDA and its laboratory is certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA). For more information, please visit https://ossiumhealth.com.

Follow the company on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/ossiumhealth/ and X at https://x.com/ossiumhealth.

Contacts

Jane Griffin
Ossium Health, Inc.
415-513-5535
press@ossiumhealth.com

David Schull
Russo Partners
858-717-2310
david.schull@russopartnersllc.com

Events Northern California
