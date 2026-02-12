ORYZON Announces Appointment of Rolando Gutierrez-Esteinou, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer for CNS

Based in New Jersey (USA), to lead ORYZON’s CNS clinical development



MADRID and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company and global leader in epigenetics, today announced the appointment of Rolando Gutierrez-Esteinou, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer, CNS Programs. Dr. Gutierrez-Esteinou is a Harvard-trained psychiatrist and an accomplished global clinical development executive with more than 20 years of leadership experience advancing neuroscience and psychiatry-focused drug development programs. He brings deep expertise in late-stage clinical execution, regulatory strategy, and pathways to market approval.

“Rolando is an outstanding addition to Oryzon’s executive team,” said Carlos Buesa, Chief Executive Officer of Oryzon. “He brings a rare combination of deep clinical expertise in psychiatry, extensive late-stage CNS development experience, and proven regulatory leadership. His strong track record in advancing innovative therapies through pivotal development and supporting successful regulatory submissions will be invaluable as we prepare to move vafidemstat, our lead CNS program, into Phase III clinical development for the treatment of agitation and aggression (A/A) in borderline personality disorder (BPD), while also expanding its clinical development in A/A in autism spectrum disorder and in negative symptoms of schizophrenia, with a clear path toward future regulatory approval.”

Most recently, Dr. Gutierrez-Esteinou served as Chief Medical Officer at Atai Life Sciences, where he oversaw a portfolio of clinical-stage CNS programs and built a multidisciplinary development organization supporting multiple trials across psychiatric indications. Throughout his career, he has held senior leadership roles across global pharmaceutical companies—including Johnson & Johnson, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Novartis—as well as in biotech and CRO environments. His experience spans clinical development from Phase I through Phase IV across major neuropsychiatric disorders, including schizophrenia, mood disorders, addiction, and cognitive impairment.

Dr. Gutierrez-Esteinou has contributed to multiple late-stage development programs and regulatory submissions, including supplemental New Drug Applications (sNDAs) and label expansions for established CNS therapies such as Risperdal® (risperidone) and Abilify® (aripiprazole). He has led regulatory interactions with major global health authorities, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and Japan’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA). He completed his psychiatry residency at Harvard Medical School and held research fellowships at Harvard/McLean Hospital and the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH).

“It is a privilege to join Oryzon as Chief Medical Officer and help advance vafidemstat, the only LSD1 inhibitor in clinical development for CNS indications, for the treatment of agitation and aggression in patients with borderline personality disorder”, said Dr. Gutierrez-Esteinou. “I came to Oryzon because they think differently about the pathophysiology of CNS disorders and the use of epigenetic approaches to seek safer, more effective treatments for people with BPD and other psychiatric disorders. People with BPD live with deep disability and distress that current medicines do not adequately relieve. Vafidemstat may become the first treatment of its kind in a field that has not seen progress in many years. My aim is to lead a clinical program that is scientifically rigorous, ethically sound, and truly centered on patients, so that it can bring real relief to those in need. We will work side by side with patients, investigators, and regulators, and we will move with the urgency that this serious unmet need demands.”

Oryzon would also like to recognize and express its sincere gratitude to Dr. Michael Ropacki, who has led the vafidemstat program as CMO–CNS over the past six years with exceptional professionalism and significant success.

About Oryzon

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, Oryzon (ISIN: ES0167733015) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company and a European leader in epigenetics, with a strong focus on personalized medicine for central nervous system (CNS) disorders and oncology. Oryzon’s team comprises highly experienced pharmaceutical professionals based in Barcelona, Boston, and New Jersey. The Company has an advanced clinical portfolio built around two LSD1 inhibitors: vafidemstat, its lead CNS program, which is Phase III–ready; and iadademstat, its oncology/hematology program, with several ongoing Phase I and II studies and outstanding preliminary results in first-line acute myeloid leukemia, including a 100% overall response rate (ORR) presented at ASH 2025. In addition, Oryzon is advancing a broader epigenetics pipeline targeting other mechanisms, including HDAC6, for which a clinical candidate, ORY-4001, has been nominated for potential development in Charcot–Marie–Tooth disease (CMT) and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The Company also operates a robust platform for biomarker identification and target validation across a range of malignant and neurological diseases. For more information, visit www.oryzon.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains, or may contain, forward-looking information and statements about Oryzon, including financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, and expectations with respect to future operations, capital expenditures, synergies, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally identified by the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates” and similar expressions. Although Oryzon believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and holders of Oryzon shares are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Oryzon that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in the documents sent by Oryzon to the Spanish Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV), which are accessible to the public. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and have not been reviewed by the auditors of Oryzon. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. All subsequent oral or written forward-looking statements attributable to Oryzon or any of its members, directors, officers, employees, or any persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statement above. All forward-looking statements included herein are based on information available to Oryzon on the date hereof. Except as required by applicable law, Oryzon does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe shares in accordance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017, and/or the restated text of the Securities Market Law, approved by Law 6/2023 of 17 March, and its implementing regulations. Nothing in this document constitutes investment advice. In addition, this document does not constitute an offer of purchase, sale or exchange, nor a request for an offer of purchase, sale or exchange of securities, nor a request for any vote or approval in any jurisdiction. The shares of Oryzon Genomics, S.A. may not be offered or sold in the United States of America except pursuant to an effective registration statement under the Securities Act of 1933 or pursuant to a valid exemption from registration.

