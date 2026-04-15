Oryon Cell Therapies Appoints Burkhard Blank, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

Veteran drug development leader brings extensive global experience

Multiple NDA and MAA approvals, including two in Parkinson's disease

BELMONT, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oryon Cell Therapies (“Oryon”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing autologous neuron replacement medicines for Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative disorders, today announced the appointment of Burkhard Blank, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

Dr. Blank is an accomplished biopharmaceutical leader with decades of experience spanning clinical development, regulatory strategy, medical affairs and pharmaceutical operations across a broad range of therapeutic areas, including neurology. He has led global development programs from early-stage research through regulatory approval, including eight NDA and corresponding MAA submissions, all resulting in market approvals.

“Burkhard is a highly accomplished drug developer whose experience spans the full arc of bringing innovative therapies from concept to approval,” said Ron Cohen, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Oryon. “During his tenure as CMO at Acorda Therapeutics, I saw his outstanding strategic, operational and leadership abilities across all aspects of clinical development, regulatory affairs and medical support of commercial launches. The Oryon team is delighted that he is now leading the company's development of our neuronal replacement therapy for people with Parkinson's disease.”

Dr. Blank most recently served as CMO and Head of R&D at MannKind Corporation, where he led clinical development, regulatory, and biometrics functions. Previously, he was CMO at Acorda Therapeutics, where he oversaw the global Phase 3 program and NDA/MAA approvals of INBRIJA® for Parkinson’s disease in the U.S. and Europe. Earlier, he held senior executive positions at Boehringer Ingelheim, including Chief Medical Officer of Boehringer Ingelheim USA, where he was responsible for multiple international development programs and regulatory approvals, including the approval of Mirapex® for Parkinson's disease.

“I am excited to join Oryon at this important stage in its development,” said Dr. Blank. “The company’s autologous neuron replacement approach represents a potentially transformative strategy for treating Parkinson’s disease by addressing its underlying biology. I find the early clinical and imaging data highly encouraging, and look forward to working with the team to advance this program for Parkinson's and potentially future programs to address additional neurodegenerative conditions.”

Oryon’s lead program is currently being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1/2a clinical trial assessing autologous dopaminergic neuron replacement therapy in people with Parkinson’s disease. Interim data presented at the AD/PD™ 2026 International Conference demonstrated improvements in motor function along with neuroimaging evidence consistent with restoration of dopaminergic signaling.

About Oryon Cell Therapies

Oryon Cell Therapies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing autologous cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders, with an initial focus on Parkinson’s disease. The company’s technology is designed to restore synaptic function and motor control by replacing neurons lost to the disease, with the goal of achieving functional restoration. Visit oryoncelltherapies.com for more information.

Media Contact

Nikola Kojic, M.D., Ph.D.

Oryon Cell Therapies, Inc.

info@oryoncelltherapies.com