Press Releases

Oruka Therapeutics to Present at Piper Sandler’s 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

November 19, 2024 | 
1 min read

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (“Oruka”) (Nasdaq: ORKA), a biotechnology company developing novel biologics designed to set a new standard for the treatment of chronic skin diseases including plaque psoriasis, today announced participation and a fireside chat at Piper Sandler’s 36th Annual Healthcare Conference:

Date: Tuesday, December 3rd, 2024
Time: 3:00PM ET

About Oruka Therapeutics

Oruka Therapeutics is developing novel biologics designed to set a new standard for the treatment of chronic skin diseases. Oruka’s mission is to offer patients suffering from chronic skin diseases like plaque psoriasis the greatest possible freedom from their condition by achieving high rates of complete disease clearance with dosing as infrequently as once or twice a year. Oruka is advancing a proprietary portfolio of potentially best-in-class antibodies that were engineered by Paragon Therapeutics and target the core mechanisms underlying plaque psoriasis and other dermatologic and inflammatory diseases. For more information, visit www.orukatx.com and follow Oruka on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:
Alan Lada
(650)-606-7911
alan.lada@orukatx.com

