Oruka Therapeutics Announces Closing of Merger with ARCA biopharma and Previously Announced Private Placement of $275 Million

Oruka is advancing a pipeline of potentially best-in-class biologics that aim to offer greater freedom from disease to people with plaque psoriasis and other associated conditions



Company on track to advance co-lead programs, ORKA-001 and ORKA-002, into the clinic and show initial pharmacokinetic data for ORKA-001 next year

Samarth Kulkarni, PhD, appointed Chairman of Oruka’s Board of Directors

Shares to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “ORKA” commencing today, September 3, 2024

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (“Oruka”) (Nasdaq: ORKA), a biotechnology company developing novel biologics designed to set a new standard for the treatment of chronic skin diseases, including plaque psoriasis, today announced the completion of its previously announced merger with ARCA biopharma, Inc. The combined company will operate under the name Oruka Therapeutics, Inc., and its shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market today, September 3, 2024, under the ticker symbol “ORKA”. In addition, Oruka announced the appointment of Samarth Kulkarni, PhD, current Chairman and CEO of CRISPR Therapeutics, as Chairman of Oruka’s Board of Directors.

Concurrent with the merger, Oruka completed a previously announced $275 million private placement with a syndicate of new and existing investors including Fairmount, Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners, RTW Investments, Access Biotechnology, Commodore Capital, Deep Track Capital, Perceptive Advisors, Blackstone Multi-Asset Investing, Avidity Partners, Great Point Partners LLC, Paradigm BioCapital, Braidwell LP and Redmile Group, along with multiple large investment management firms. Following the merger, private placement, and reverse stock split, there are approximately 46.3 million shares of the combined company’s common stock and common stock equivalents outstanding, including shares of common stock underlying pre-funded warrants and Series B non-voting convertible preferred stock, and excluding employee and director equity.

“We have made tremendous progress since our founding in February of this year. We have assembled a top-tier team that has executed effectively to both close this transaction and advance our co-lead programs toward human trials,” said Lawrence Klein, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Oruka. “Our drug candidates are designed to potentially offer both improved dosing regimens and greater clinical activity compared to the current standard of care for patients with psoriasis and related conditions.”

“Oruka’s product candidates have incredible potential to change the landscape of treatment for multiple diseases,” commented Samarth Kulkarni, PhD. “I am very impressed with the work the team has completed to date and believe they are well positioned to deliver on the immense promise of their programs moving forward.”

ORKA-001 is a novel, subcutaneously (SQ) administered, half-life extended monoclonal antibody targeting IL-23p19. Inhibitors of IL-23p19 have become the preferred first-line therapy for patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis given their strong efficacy and safety profile. Currently approved therapies are dosed four to six times per year and deliver PASI 100, or fully clear skin, for less than half of patients after four months. ORKA-001 has the potential to be dosed just once or twice a year and is designed to achieve higher exposures than currently marketed IL-23p19 antibodies, which could lead to higher rates of disease clearance.

ORKA-002 is a novel, SQ administered, half-life extended monoclonal antibody targeting IL-17A/F. Dual inhibition of IL-17A and F has resulted in high PASI 100 rates in psoriasis and is ideally suited to patients with concurrent psoriatic arthritis (PsA) or recalcitrant skin disease. IL-17A/F inhibition has also shown promising efficacy in other diseases such as hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) and axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA). ORKA-002 is designed to provide patients an option with substantially less frequent dosing, while offering similar levels of disease clearance compared to currently marketed agents.

About Oruka Therapeutics

Oruka Therapeutics is developing novel biologics designed to set a new standard for the treatment of chronic skin diseases. Oruka’s mission is to offer patients suffering from chronic skin diseases like plaque psoriasis the greatest possible freedom from their condition by achieving high rates of complete disease clearance with dosing as infrequently as once or twice per year. Oruka is advancing a proprietary portfolio of potentially best-in-class antibodies that were engineered by Paragon Therapeutics and target the core mechanisms underlying plaque psoriasis and other dermatologic and inflammatory diseases. For more information, visit www.orukatx.com and follow Oruka on LinkedIn.

