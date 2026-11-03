OrthoPediatrics to Participate in Upcoming Conferences - November 2, 2026

WARSAW, Ind., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences, held in New York, NY.

Event: Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Time: 10:00 am ET

Event: Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Wednesday, December 2, 2026

Time: 4:00 pm ET

An audio webcast of the discussions will be available online at the OrthoPediatrics’ investor relations website, http://ir.orthopediatrics.com. Additionally, a replay will be available after the events.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such, it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets over 95 systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 75 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com . For more information about the OrthoPediatrics Specialty Bracing portfolio, please visit www.opsb.com .

Investor Contact

Philip Trip Taylor

Gilmartin Group

philip@gilmartinir.com

415-937-5406