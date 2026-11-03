SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

OrthoPediatrics to Participate in Upcoming Conferences - November 2, 2026

November 2, 2026 | 
1 min read

WARSAW, Ind., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences, held in New York, NY.

Event: Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Date: Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Time: 10:00 am ET

Event: Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Date: Wednesday, December 2, 2026
Time: 4:00 pm ET

An audio webcast of the discussions will be available online at the OrthoPediatrics’ investor relations website, http://ir.orthopediatrics.com. Additionally, a replay will be available after the events.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.
Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such, it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets over 95 systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 75 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com. For more information about the OrthoPediatrics Specialty Bracing portfolio, please visit www.opsb.com.

Investor Contact
Philip Trip Taylor
Gilmartin Group
philip@gilmartinir.com 
415-937-5406


Indiana Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Podcast
Data leak kickstarts ESMO, BMS reports autoimmune CAR T death, pharma M&A outpaces 2025
October 28, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Jef Akst
Man jumping, running, and winner holding trophy. Competition, challenge, risk and reward concept. Vector illustration.
Pancreatic cancer
EMSO 2026: Incyte a ‘firm contender’ in G12D pancreatic cancer race as early candidate shines
October 27, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Michael Gibney
Woman starts a new life. Female doing first step in the future. Girl wants to get rid of psychological problems. Concept of mental health improvement. Vector illustration
Cancer
ESMO 2026: Merck’s Kelun-partnered ADC cuts death risk by over 30% in endometrial cancer
October 26, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Business Success Inspiration and motivation concept as a birth or rebirth with a blue paper origami bird emerging as a symbol of creativity and metamorphosis and an icon of change and transformation.
Prostate cancer
ESMO 2026: J&J delivers ‘immaculate’ early data for prostate cancer drug from Halda
October 26, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac