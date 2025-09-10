OrthoPediatrics Corp. Completes First Procedures with VerteGlide™ Spinal Growth Guidance System

WARSAW, Ind., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced the completion of the first U.S. surgical procedures with the VerteGlide Spinal Growth Guidance System (“VerteGlide”), used to treat Early Onset Scoliosis (“EOS”).

Dr. Richard McCarthy, a pediatric orthopedic spine surgeon in Louisville, Kentucky who, along with Dr. Kent Walker, performed one of the first procedures shared, “The first procedures with VerteGlide were a great success. For these patients, there is a very limited set of options, and this breakthrough growth guidance system offers a solution for a significant unmet clinical need. This technology will greatly benefit the first patients and many other kids in the future. OrthoPediatrics should feel very proud of the work put into creating this device for the benefit of children”.

As part of OrthoPediatrics’ Scoliosis suite of products, VerteGlide provides another unique alternative for the treatment of scoliosis that leverages advanced implant and instrument technology. VerteGlide is a unique Scoliosis deformity correction system for early onset scoliosis patients that exhibit some of the most complex spinal pathology. In addition, VerteGlide will be featured at the upcoming 60th Annual Meeting of the Scoliosis Research Society in September, and the 19th International Congress on Early Onset Scoliosis meeting in November.

OrthoPediatrics Scoliosis division President, Greg Odle commented, “By leveraging the knowledge of a first-class surgeon design team that has the most practical knowledge of pediatric spinal growth guidance concepts, this system offers surgeons a unique ability to treat EOS by addressing the most diseased areas of the spinal column. The complex nature of EOS demands that surgeons have access to the most cutting-edge technology available. We are pleased to offer the most advanced system on the market and to see the success of the first procedures.”

The VerteGlide Spinal Growth Guidance System is made possible with the Shilla™ technology licensed from Medtronic.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such, it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets over 80 products that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 70 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com . For more information about the OrthoPediatrics Specialty Bracing portfolio, please visit www.opsb.com .