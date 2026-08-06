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Press Releases

Orthofix Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results Reflecting Continued Operational Progress

August 5, 2026 | 
18 min read

LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), a leading global medical technology company, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, reflecting progress toward a more focused and consistent operating model. The Company also raised its full-year 2026 guidance for both net sales and adjusted EBITDA. All pro forma measures contained within this release exclude the impact of the discontinued M6™ product lines.



Highlights

  • Second quarter 2026 reported net sales of $210.9 million, representing an increase of 4% on a reported basis and 5% on a pro forma constant currency basis compared to second quarter 2025.
  • Generated double-digit constant currency growth in Global Spine Fixation1 and Global Limb Reconstruction, reflecting strong international performance and continued demand across key growth platforms.
  • Therapeutic Solutions (formerly Bone Growth Therapies) delivered 3% year-over-year net sales growth despite a temporary Medicare reimbursement headwind affecting bone growth stimulators during part of the second quarter.
  • Biologics stabilized and began to regain momentum, supported by focused commercial execution.
  • Second quarter 2026 reported net loss of $(15.8) million and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $20.1 million.

“Our second quarter results provide further evidence that the operational actions we have taken over the past year are beginning to show up more clearly in the business,” said Massimo Calafiore, President and Chief Executive Officer of Orthofix. “We delivered 5% pro forma, constant-currency net sales growth, supported by double-digit growth in Global Limb Reconstruction and Spine Fixation, sequential momentum in Biologics, and the restoration of Medicare reimbursement for bone growth stimulators, which removes a meaningful headwind for our Therapeutic Solutions business as we enter the second half of the year.”

Mr. Calafiore continued, “While our transformation remains a work in progress, we believe Orthofix is operating from a stronger position than it was a year ago. Our focus remains on improving the quality of growth, strengthening commercial productivity, and building a more consistent path to profitability and cash generation. As we continue to execute with discipline, we believe we are building a stronger foundation for durable, profitable growth and long-term shareholder value.”

1 Spine Fixation is comprised of the Company’s Spinal Implants product category, excluding motion preservation product offerings.

Financial Results Overview

Second Quarter 2026 Net Sales and Financial Results

The following table provides net sales by major product category and by reporting segment on a pro forma basis, removing the effects of the Company’s discontinued M6 product lines:

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

(Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in millions)

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

 

Change

 

Constant
Currency
Change

Therapeutic Solutions

$

64.2

 

$

62.6

 

2.5

%

 

2.5

%

Spinal Implants, Biologics and Enabling Technologies*

 

109.0

 

 

 

104.8

 

 

4.0

%

 

4.0

%

Global Spine*

 

173.2

 

 

 

167.4

 

 

3.5

%

 

3.5

%

Global Limb Reconstruction

 

37.7

 

 

 

33.3

 

 

13.2

%

 

11.0

%

Pro forma net sales*

 

210.9

 

 

 

200.7

 

 

5.1

%

 

4.7

%

Impact from discontinuation of M6 product lines

 

0.0

 

 

 

2.4

 

 

(97.4

%)

 

(97.5

%)

Reported net sales

$

210.9

 

 

$

203.1

 

 

3.8

%

 

3.5

%

* Results above for each of Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Enabling Technologies; Global Spine; and pro forma net sales exclude the impact from discontinuation of the M6 product lines. Since pro forma net sales represent a non-GAAP measure, see the reconciliation above of the Company’s pro forma net sales to its reported figures under U.S. GAAP. The Company’s reported figures under U.S. GAAP represent each of the pro forma line items discussed above plus the impact from discontinuation of the M6 product lines.

For the second quarter of 2026, net sales were $210.9 million, representing an increase of 3.8% on a reported basis and 4.7% on a non-GAAP pro forma constant currency basis compared to second quarter 2025.

For the second quarter of 2026, GAAP gross margins were 71.0% and were 71.7% on a non-GAAP adjusted basis.

For the second quarter of 2026, reported net loss was $(15.8) million, or $(0.39) per share compared to reported net loss of $(14.1) million, or $(0.36) per share in the prior year period. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $20.1 million, or 9.6% of pro forma net sales, in the second quarter of 2026, compared to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $20.6 million, or 10.3% of pro forma net sales, in the second quarter of 2025.

Liquidity

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash on June 30, 2026, totaled $104.4 million compared to $120.9 million on March 31, 2026. The decrease was due to arbitration award and settlement payments related to pending claims from three former executives terminated in 2023.

Business Outlook

Following the restoration of Medicare reimbursement for non-invasive bone growth stimulators to its prior level, second-quarter performance, and the Company’s current expectations for the remainder of the year, Orthofix is increasing its full-year 2026 guidance for both net sales and adjusted EBITDA. All measures are provided on a non-GAAP pro forma basis and are based on current foreign currency exchange rates.

  • Net sales are now expected to range from $845 million to $855 million, an increase of $7 million at both the low and high ends of the range from the Company’s previous guidance of $838 million to $848 million issued on May 21, 2026. The updated range represents approximately 5% year-over-year pro forma constant currency growth at the midpoint and does not take into account any additional exchange rate changes that may occur this year.
  • The Company is increasing its full-year 2026 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA guidance to $95 million to $98 million, compared to its previous guidance of $90 million to $93 million issued on May 21, 2026. The updated range reflects continued operating discipline and cost management, while also balancing planned growth investments and geographic mix dynamics. At the midpoint, this represents 80 basis points of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin expansion compared to 2025.

An investor presentation for the Company’s second quarter 2026 financial results is available in the “Events & Presentations” section of the Orthofix Investor Relations Website at ir.orthofix.com.

Conference Call

Orthofix will host a conference call today at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (888) 596-4144 in the U.S., and (646) 968-2525 in all other locations, and referencing the conference ID 8700861. A webcast and replay of the conference call may be accessed in the “Events & Presentations” section of the Orthofix Investor Relations Website at ir.orthofix.com.

Internet Posting of Information

Orthofix regularly shares important updates in the “Investors” section of its website at www.orthofix.com. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Orthofix website regularly for important information about Orthofix.

About Orthofix

Orthofix is a global medical technology company dedicated to advancing healing and restoring mobility for patients with complex musculoskeletal conditions. Headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, the Company offers a differentiated portfolio of spinal implants, therapeutic solutions, limb reconstruction systems, biologics and enabling technologies, including the 7D FLASH™ Navigation System. Orthofix’s technology-enabled solutions are designed to support surgeons across the continuum of care and improve outcomes for patients. Learn more at Orthofix.com and follow Orthofix on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, relating to our business and financial outlook, which are based on our current beliefs, assumptions, intentions, plans, expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “predicts,” “potential,” “positioned,” “deliver,” or “continue” or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this communication include the Company’s expectations regarding net sales and adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2026. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of our future performance, are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions, and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including the risks described in Part I, Item 1A under the heading Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in Part II, Item 1A under the heading Risk Factors in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Factors that could cause future results to differ from those expressed by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (i) our ability to maintain operations to support our customers and patients in the near-term and to capitalize on future growth opportunities, (ii) risks associated with acceptance of surgical products and procedures by surgeons and hospitals, (iii) development and acceptance of new products or product enhancements, (iv) clinical and statistical verification of the benefits achieved via the use of our products, (v) our ability to adequately manage inventory, (vi) our ability to successfully optimize our commercial channels, (vii) our success in defending legal proceedings brought against us, and (viii) the other risks and uncertainties more fully described in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). As a result of these various risks, our actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements.

Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date hereof, unless it is specifically otherwise stated to be made as of a different date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update, and expressly disclaims any duty to update, its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of circumstances or events that arise after the date hereof, new information, or otherwise, except as required by law.

The Company is unable to provide expectations of GAAP net income (loss), the closest comparable GAAP measures to adjusted EBITDA (which is a non-GAAP measure), on a forward-looking basis because the Company is unable to predict, without unreasonable efforts, the ultimate outcome of matters (including acquisition-related expenses, accounting fair value adjustments, and other such items) that will determine the quantitative amount of the items excluded in calculating adjusted EBITDA, which items are further described in the reconciliation tables and related descriptions below. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to the Company’s results computed in accordance with GAAP.

 

ORTHOFIX MEDICAL INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

(Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

Net sales

 

$

210,933

 

 

$

203,121

 

 

$

407,641

 

 

$

396,767

 

Cost of sales

 

 

61,226

 

 

 

63,588

 

 

 

118,388

 

 

 

135,615

 

Gross profit

 

 

149,707

 

 

 

139,533

 

 

 

289,253

 

 

 

261,152

 

Sales, general, and administrative

 

 

138,030

 

 

 

136,493

 

 

 

272,941

 

 

 

269,474

 

Research and development

 

 

15,944

 

 

 

15,934

 

 

 

31,264

 

 

 

35,700

 

Acquisition-related amortization, impairment, and remeasurement

 

 

3,867

 

 

 

3,109

 

 

 

7,618

 

 

 

20,854

 

Operating loss

 

 

(8,134

)

 

 

(16,003

)

 

 

(22,570

)

 

 

(64,876

)

Interest expense, net

 

 

(6,085

)

 

 

(3,950

)

 

 

(11,749

)

 

 

(8,456

)

Other income (expense), net

 

 

(778

)

 

 

5,730

 

 

 

(1,512

)

 

 

6,976

 

Loss before income taxes

 

 

(14,997

)

 

 

(14,223

)

 

 

(35,831

)

 

 

(66,356

)

Income tax (expense) benefit

 

 

(801

)

 

 

142

 

 

 

(875

)

 

 

(819

)

Net loss

 

$

(15,798

)

 

$

(14,081

)

 

$

(36,706

)

 

$

(67,175

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

(0.39

)

 

$

(0.36

)

 

$

(0.90

)

 

$

(1.71

)

Diluted

 

 

(0.39

)

 

 

(0.36

)

 

 

(0.90

)

 

 

(1.71

)

Weighted average number of common shares (in millions):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

40.9

 

 

 

39.5

 

 

 

40.7

 

 

 

39.3

 

Diluted

 

 

40.9

 

 

 

39.5

 

 

 

40.7

 

 

 

39.3

 

 

ORTHOFIX MEDICAL INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

(U.S. Dollars, in thousands, except par value data)

 

June 30,
2026

 

December 31,
2025

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

103,810

 

 

$

82,025

 

Restricted Cash

 

 

595

 

 

 

3,090

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $10,563 and $8,308, respectively

 

 

135,818

 

 

 

135,746

 

Inventories

 

 

184,475

 

 

 

172,319

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

21,434

 

 

 

23,667

 

Total current assets

 

 

446,132

 

 

 

416,847

 

Property, plant, and equipment, net

 

 

130,757

 

 

 

129,399

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

65,972

 

 

 

72,765

 

Goodwill

 

 

194,934

 

 

 

194,934

 

Other long-term assets

 

 

35,225

 

 

 

36,702

 

Total assets

 

$

873,020

 

 

$

850,647

 

Liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

63,531

 

 

$

58,392

 

Current portion of finance lease liability

 

 

125

 

 

 

837

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

93,354

 

 

 

111,253

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

157,010

 

 

 

170,482

 

Long-term debt

 

 

221,591

 

 

 

157,391

 

Long-term portion of finance lease liability

 

 

12,903

 

 

 

17,060

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

52,336

 

 

 

55,677

 

Total liabilities

 

 

443,840

 

 

 

400,610

 

Contingencies

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

Common shares $0.10 par value; 100,000 shares authorized;
40,730 and 39,834 issued and outstanding as of June 30,
2026, and December 31, 2025, respectively

 

 

4,073

 

 

 

3,983

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

830,423

 

 

 

813,769

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(405,039

)

 

 

(368,333

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

(277

)

 

 

618

 

Total shareholders’ equity

 

 

429,180

 

 

 

450,037

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

$

873,020

 

 

$

850,647

 

ORTHOFIX MEDICAL INC.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following tables present reconciliations of various financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), to various non-GAAP financial measures that exclude (or in the case of free cash flow, include) items specified in the tables. The GAAP measures shown in the tables below represent the most comparable GAAP measure to the applicable non-GAAP measure(s) shown in the table. For further information regarding the nature of these exclusions, why the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses these measures, and some of the limitations associated with the use of these measures, please refer to the Company’s current report on Form 8-K regarding this press release filed today with the SEC available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on the “Investors” page of the Company’s website at www.orthofix.com.

The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025, have been adjusted to eliminate the financial effects of the Company’s decision to discontinue its M6 product lines.

 

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

(Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in thousands)

 

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

Gross profit

 

$

149,707

 

 

$

139,533

 

 

$

289,253

 

 

$

261,152

 

Share-based compensation and long-term incentive plan expense

 

 

462

 

 

 

467

 

 

 

793

 

 

 

929

 

SeaSpine merger-related costs

 

 

225

 

 

 

4,341

 

 

 

(303

)

 

 

4,941

 

Restructuring costs and impairments related to M6 product lines

 

 

217

 

 

 

2,791

 

 

 

(220

)

 

 

13,710

 

Gross profit attributable to M6 product line operations

 

 

(53

)

 

 

(1,639

)

 

 

(295

)

 

 

(2,545

)

Strategic investments

 

 

 

 

 

43

 

 

 

 

 

 

56

 

Amortization/depreciation of acquired long-lived assets

 

 

108

 

 

 

351

 

 

 

285

 

 

 

664

 

Employee transition costs

 

 

593

 

 

 

 

 

 

593

 

 

 

 

Adjusted gross profit

 

$

151,259

 

 

$

145,887

 

 

$

290,106

 

 

$

278,907

 

Adjusted gross margin as a percentage of reported net sales

 

 

71.7

%

 

 

71.8

%

 

 

71.2

%

 

 

70.3

%

Adjusted gross margin as a percentage of pro forma net sales

 

 

71.7

%

 

 

72.7

%

 

 

71.2

%

 

 

71.5

%

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

(Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in thousands)

 

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

Net loss

 

$

(15,798

)

 

$

(14,081

)

 

$

(36,706

)

 

$

(67,175

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

801

 

 

 

(141

)

 

 

875

 

 

 

819

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

6,085

 

 

 

3,950

 

 

 

11,749

 

 

 

8,456

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

13,273

 

 

 

16,871

 

 

 

26,766

 

 

 

51,302

 

Share-based compensation and long-term incentive plan expense

 

 

7,945

 

 

 

7,824

 

 

 

14,583

 

 

 

14,293

 

Foreign exchange impact

 

 

746

 

 

 

(2,751

)

 

 

1,646

 

 

 

(3,795

)

SeaSpine merger-related costs

 

 

572

 

 

 

4,886

 

 

 

503

 

 

 

6,017

 

Restructuring costs and impairments related to M6 product lines

 

 

217

 

 

 

3,651

 

 

 

(220

)

 

 

13,531

 

Operating losses attributable to M6 product lines

 

 

868

 

 

 

(297

)

 

 

1,558

 

 

 

1,949

 

Strategic investments

 

 

634

 

 

 

353

 

 

 

1,584

 

 

 

3,867

 

Acquisition-related fair value adjustments

 

 

868

 

 

 

(763

)

 

 

1,618

 

 

 

(1,373

)

Interest and loss on investments

 

 

 

 

 

(31

)

 

 

(16

)

 

 

(31

)

Litigation and investigation costs

 

 

2,185

 

 

 

4,029

 

 

 

5,101

 

 

 

7,071

 

Employee retention credit

 

 

 

 

 

(2,854

)

 

 

(951

)

 

 

(2,854

)

Employee transition costs

 

 

1,742

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,742

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

20,138

 

 

$

20,646

 

 

$

29,832

 

 

$

32,077

 

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of reported net sales

 

 

9.5

%

 

 

10.2

%

 

 

7.3

%

 

 

8.1

%

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of pro forma net sales

 

 

9.6

%

 

 

10.3

%

 

 

7.3

%

 

 

8.2

%

 

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

(Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in thousands)

 

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

Net loss

 

$

(15,798

)

 

$

(14,081

)

 

$

(36,706

)

 

$

(67,175

)

Share-based compensation and long-term incentive plan expense

 

 

7,945

 

 

 

7,824

 

 

 

14,583

 

 

 

14,293

 

Foreign exchange impact

 

 

746

 

 

 

(2,751

)

 

 

1,646

 

 

 

(3,795

)

SeaSpine merger-related costs

 

 

574

 

 

 

7,786

 

 

 

591

 

 

 

9,260

 

Restructuring costs and impairments related to M6 product lines

 

 

176

 

 

 

4,257

 

 

 

(448

)

 

 

34,461

 

Operating losses attributable to M6 product lines

 

 

1,006

 

 

 

(766

)

 

 

1,922

 

 

 

1,922

 

Strategic investments

 

 

637

 

 

 

364

 

 

 

1,590

 

 

 

3,907

 

Acquisition-related fair value adjustments

 

 

868

 

 

 

(761

)

 

 

1,618

 

 

 

(1,371

)

Amortization/depreciation of acquired long-lived assets

 

 

3,107

 

 

 

4,221

 

 

 

6,285

 

 

 

8,853

 

Litigation and investigation costs

 

 

2,185

 

 

 

4,029

 

 

 

5,101

 

 

 

7,071

 

Interest and loss on investments

 

 

 

 

 

(31

)

 

 

(16

)

 

 

(31

)

Employee retention credit

 

 

 

 

 

(3,616

)

 

 

(1,135

)

 

 

(3,616

)

Employee transition costs

 

 

1,742

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,742

 

 

 

 

Long-term income tax rate adjustment

 

 

(316

)

 

 

(1,915

)

 

 

1,534

 

 

 

(468

)

Adjusted net income (loss)

 

$

2,872

 

 

$

4,560

 

 

$

(1,693

)

 

$

3,311

 

 

Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

 

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

(Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in thousands)

 

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

Net cash used in operating activities

 

$

(23,834

)

 

$

(6,752

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(23,162

)

 

 

(13,833

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

 

66,421

 

 

 

1,989

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

 

 

(135

)

 

 

1,547

 

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

 

$

19,290

 

 

$

(17,049

)

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

(Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in thousands)

 

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

Net cash used in operating activities

 

$

(23,834

)

 

$

(6,752

)

Capital expenditures

 

 

(23,308

)

 

 

(13,845

)

Free cash flow

 

$

(47,142

)

 

$

(20,597

)

 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Reported Operating Expenses

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

(Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in thousands)

 

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

Sales, general, and administrative

 

$

138,030

 

 

$

136,493

 

 

$

272,941

 

 

$

269,474

 

Reconciling items impacting sales, general, and administrative:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SeaSpine merger-related costs

 

 

(270

)

 

 

(3,384

)

 

 

(756

)

 

 

(4,142

)

Restructuring costs and impairments related to M6 product lines

 

 

41

 

 

 

(1,393

)

 

 

228

 

 

 

(4,729

)

Sales, general, and administrative expense attributable to M6 product lines

 

 

(636

)

 

 

(243

)

 

 

(1,685

)

 

 

(2,631

)

Strategic investments

 

 

(633

)

 

 

(194

)

 

 

(1,581

)

 

 

(1,741

)

Amortization/depreciation of acquired long-lived assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(60

)

Litigation and investigation costs

 

 

(2,185

)

 

 

(3,579

)

 

 

(5,101

)

 

 

(6,621

)

Employee transition costs

 

 

(1,148

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,148

)

 

 

 

Sales, general, and administrative expense, as adjusted

 

$

133,199

 

 

$

127,700

 

 

$

262,898

 

 

$

249,550

 

As a percentage of reported net sales

 

 

63.1

%

 

 

62.9

%

 

 

64.5

%

 

 

62.9

%

As a percentage of pro forma net sales

 

 

63.2

%

 

 

63.6

%

 

 

64.5

%

 

 

64.0

%

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

(Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in thousands)

 

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

Research and development expense, as reported

 

$

15,944

 

 

$

15,934

 

 

$

31,264

 

 

$

35,700

 

Reconciling items impacting research and development:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SeaSpine merger-related costs

 

 

(80

)

 

 

(62

)

 

 

(139

)

 

 

(178

)

Restructuring costs and impairments related to M6 product lines

 

 

 

 

 

(77

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,929

)

Research and development expense attributable to M6 product lines

 

 

(413

)

 

 

(602

)

 

 

(659

)

 

 

(1,794

)

Strategic investments

 

 

(3

)

 

 

(127

)

 

 

(8

)

 

 

(2,110

)

Litigation and investigation costs

 

 

 

 

 

(450

)

 

 

 

 

 

(450

)

Research and development expense, as adjusted

 

$

15,448

 

 

$

14,616

 

 

$

30,458

 

 

$

29,239

 

As a percentage of reported net sales

 

 

7.3

%

 

 

7.2

%

 

 

7.5

%

 

 

7.4

%

As a percentage of pro forma net sales

 

 

7.3

%

 

 

7.3

%

 

 

7.5

%

 

 

7.5

%

 

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Reported Non-Operating (Income) Expense

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

(Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in thousands)

 

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

Non-operating (income) expense

 

$

6,863

 

 

$

(1,780

)

 

$

13,261

 

 

$

1,480

 

Reconciling items impacting non-operating expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring costs and impairments related to M6 product lines

 

 

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

 

 

 

3

 

Losses (income) attributable to M6 product lines

 

 

(12

)

 

 

(26

)

 

 

126

 

 

 

(41

)

Foreign exchange impact

 

 

(746

)

 

 

2,751

 

 

 

(1,646

)

 

 

3,795

 

Interest and loss on investments

 

 

 

 

 

31

 

 

 

16

 

 

 

31

 

Employee retention credit

 

 

 

 

 

3,617

 

 

 

1,135

 

 

 

3,617

 

Non-operating expense, as adjusted

 

$

6,105

 

 

$

4,596

 

 

$

12,892

 

 

$

8,885

 

As a percentage of reported net sales

 

 

2.9

%

 

 

2.3

%

 

 

3.2

%

 

 

2.2

%

As a percentage of pro forma net sales

 

 

2.9

%

 

 

2.3

%

 

 

3.2

%

 

 

2.3

%

 


Contacts

Company Contact

Investors and Media
Julie Dewey, IRC
Chief Investor Relations & Communications Officer
JulieDewey@Orthofix.com
+1 209.613.6945

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