Orsini Selected as the Exclusive Specialty Pharmacy and Home Infusion Partner for Denali Therapeutics’ AVLAYAH™ (tividenofusp alfa-eknm)

AVLAYAH is an FDA-approved intravenous enzyme replacement therapy for the pediatric treatment of Hunter syndrome.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orsini, a leader in rare disease pharmacy solutions, announced today that it is the exclusive specialty pharmacy partner for Denali Therapeutics' AVLAYAH™ (tividenofusp alfa-eknm), an FDA-approved enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of neurologic manifestations of Hunter syndrome (mucopolysaccharidosis type II, or MPS II) when initiated in presymptomatic or symptomatic pediatric patients weighing at least 5 kg prior to advanced neurologic impairment.. Read the full Prescribing Information here. As part of this program, Orsini will provide comprehensive home infusion support to ensure patients can access therapy in the comfort and convenience of their own homes, as recommended and supervised by a healthcare provider.

MPS II is a genetic metabolic condition in which the body does not produce enough of the enzymes required to break down sugars into simpler molecules. Over time, sugar molecules called glycosaminoglycans collect in the cells, blood and connective tissues, resulting in progressive cellular damage. This damage affects patients' physical abilities and organ and system functioning, as well as cognitive development. AVLAYAH is a brain-penetrant enzyme replacement therapy designed to assist in breaking down these sugar molecules and prevent further buildup. It is the twentieth enzyme replacement therapy, and the fifth treatment for MPS, to join Orsini's Neurology Center of Excellence.

"Orsini has been serving MPS patients for over 16 years, and we're proud to add AVLAYAH to our portfolio," Darin DeCarlo, Orsini's Chief Commercial Officer, said. "We're thrilled that this partnership with Denali allows us to extend our ability to serve this rare disease community and continue to offer it best-in-class patient care."

About Orsini



Providing patients with comprehensive and compassionate care since 1987, Orsini is a leader in rare diseases and gene therapies. Orsini partners with biopharma innovators, healthcare providers and payors to support patients and their families in accessing revolutionary treatments for rare diseases. Through integrated rare disease pharmacy solutions including pharmacy distribution, patient services, clinical management and convenient home infusion services, Orsini simplifies how patients connect to advanced therapies. Orsini's high-touch care model centers on experienced and trained therapy care teams that provide personalized patient care to ensure that No Patient is Left Behind™.

Orsini holds accreditations with the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), The Joint Commission, URAC and NABP. Orsini has earned URAC's Rare Disease Pharmacy Center of Excellence Designation and ACHC's Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs. For more information, visit www.orsini.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orsini-selected-as-the-exclusive-specialty-pharmacy-and-home-infusion-partner-for-denali-therapeutics-avlayah-tividenofusp-alfa-eknm-302747212.html

SOURCE Orsini