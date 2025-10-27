SUBSCRIBE
Orna Therapeutics Announces Encore Presentation at the American College of Rheumatology Annual Meeting Supporting its in vivo CAR Therapy Approach in Autoimmune Diseases

October 27, 2025 | 
1 min read

WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orna Therapeutics, a leading biotechnology company developing a proprietary pipeline of in vivo therapies across a broad range of autoimmune and oncology indications, today announced an upcoming presentation at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Annual Meeting being held October 24-29, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois. This dataset is a broader update on Orna's lead program, ORN-252, as it continues toward clinical entry in the first half of 2026.

Presentation Details (encore): 

Title: In Vivo panCAR Therapy Utilizing Circular RNA for the Treatment of Autoimmune Diseases

Speaker: Isin Dalkilic-Liddle, Ph.D., Vice President, Head of Discovery Sciences, Orna Therapeutics

Date/Time: Monday, October 27, 2025, 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM CDT

Session Name: (0934-0954) Systemic Lupus Erythematosus – Animal Models Poster

Location: Hall F1

About Orna Therapeutics

Orna Therapeutics is dedicated to designing and delivering a new class of fully engineered circular RNA (oRNA®) therapeutics to unlock the potential of RNA medicine to treat diseases anywhere in the body. Orna's oRNA transcripts have advantages over traditional mRNA approaches, including simplified production, improved formulation into lipid nanoparticles, and superior protein expression. Its industry-leading LNP-based delivery systems and comprehensive editing programs position Orna to advance novel RNA medicines with vast potential to transform patient care. To learn more, visit www.ornatx.com and follow Orna Therapeutics on X and LinkedIn.

Orna Therapeutics Investor Contact:

Alex Lobo

Precision AQ

Alex.lobo@precisionaq.com

