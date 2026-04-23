ORION CORPORATION

PRESS RELEASE

23 APRIL 2026 at 09.00 EEST



Orion Pharma initiates TEADCO Phase 1b/2 basket trial evaluating ODM-212 in combination with standard of care treatments in patients with select advanced solid tumours

Orion Corporation (Orion Pharma) today announced the initiation of a Phase 1b/2 basket trial evaluating ODM-212, a potential best-in-class, oral pan-TEAD inhibitor, in combination with standard of care treatments in advanced mesothelioma, KRAS G12C mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and pancreatic cancer. The TEADCO trial is a multi-centre, open-label basket trial designed to evaluate the efficacy, safety, dose and tolerability of ODM-212 in combination with standard of care in these indications.

The first cohort of the TEADCO trial evaluates ODM-212 in combination with ipilimumab and nivolumab as a first-line treatment for patients with advanced malignant pleural mesothelioma. ODM-212 has the potential to both exert direct anti-tumour activity and prevent emergence of treatment resistance to standard of care therapies in this indication.

The second cohort evaluates ODM-212 in combination with sotorasib, a targeted KRAS inhibitor, for the treatment of NSCLC in patients with KRAS G12C mutation. This arm has two sub-cohorts: patients who have been previously treated with KRAS G12C inhibitor and patients who have not received KRAS G12C inhibitor as a prior treatment. ODM-212 has the potential to prevent or overcome treatment resistance to approved KRAS inhibitors in this setting.

The third cohort evaluates ODM-212 in combination with chemotherapy (nab-paclitaxel/gemcitabine) for the treatment of metastatic adenocarcinoma of the pancreas aiming to improve treatment efficacy through combination therapy.

“Initiation of the TEADCO Phase 1b/2 basket trial is another important milestone for the ODM-212 clinical development program and reflects our commitment to patients with difficult-to-treat cancers,” said Professor Outi Vaarala, Executive Vice President, Research & Development at Orion. “Together with the ongoing TEADES study, TEADCO highlights the versatility of ODM-212 both as monotherapy and in combination with other treatments. We believe ODM-212 has the potential to deliver meaningful clinical benefit, including by addressing treatment resistance to current standard of care therapies. We remain focused on advancing and expanding ODM-212 clinical development program.”

About ODM-212

ODM-212 is an oral small-molecule pan-TEAD (Transcriptional Enhanced Associate Domain) inhibitor developed by Orion Pharma. It targets the Hippo signaling pathway, which regulates cell growth and organ size. Dysregulation of this pathway—particularly through YAP/TAZ activation—can lead to uncontrolled tumour growth and resistance to cancer therapies. ODM-212 works by blocking TEAD transcription factors, disrupting YAP-TEAD protein-protein interactions, and inhibiting TEAD auto-palmitoylation, which is essential for TEAD activity.

About Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma

Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma (MPM) is a rare and aggressive cancer that originates in the pleura—the thin membrane lining the lungs and chest wall. It accounts for about 80–90% of all mesothelioma cases and is strongly linked to asbestos exposure. Current treatments mainly include chemotherapy and immunotherapy.

About NSCLC

Non-small cell lung cancer (“NSCLC”) encompasses all epithelial lung cancers other than small cell lung cancer. The three main types are adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and large cell carcinoma. NSCLC is the most common type of lung cancer, accounting for up to 85% of cases, with risk factors ranging from smoking to asbestos exposure and pulmonary fibrosis. Approximately 13% of NSCLC patients have KRAS G12C mutation.

About Pancreatic Cancer

Pancreatic cancer has a poor prognosis and remains one of the deadliest types of cancer. Treatment options are limited, chemotherapy being often the only option.

About Orion Pharma

Orion Pharma is a globally operating Nordic pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals as well as active pharmaceutical ingredients, combining our trusted expertise with continuous innovation. We have an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by us are used to treat cancer, respiratory diseases and neurological diseases, among others. In 2025 our net sales amounted to EUR 1,890 million, and we employ about 4,000 professionals worldwide, dedicated to building well-being.

Orion Corporation

Contact person for media:

Terhi Ormio, VP, Communications, Orion Corporation

tel. +358 10 426 4646

Contact person for investors:

Tuukka Hirvonen, Head of Investor Relations, Orion Corporation

tel. +358 10 426 2721

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Orion Corporation

Communications

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