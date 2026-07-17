ORION CORPORATION

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE – FINANCIAL CALENDAR

17 JULY 2026 at 10.30 EEST



Orion Corporation’s financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2027

Orion Corporation will publish its Financial Statement Release 2026 on Wednesday, 17 February 2027. The Financial Statements and the Report by the Board of Directors for 2026 will be published at the latest in week 9/2027.

The publication dates of the Interim Reports and the Half-Year Financial Report in 2027 are as follows:

Interim Report January-March 2027 Thursday 22 April 2027 Half-Year Financial Report January-June 2027 Tuesday 20 July 2027 Interim Report January-September 2027 Wednesday 27 October 2027

Orion’s financial reports will be published at approximately 8.30 am Finnish time.

The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Tuesday, 23 March 2027.

Financial reports and related presentation material are available at http://www.orionpharma.com/investors promptly after the publishing. The website also provides a possibility to register on Orion's mailing lists for releases.

Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme



President and CEO Mikko Kemppainen



General Counsel

Contact person:

Tuukka Hirvonen, Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

http://www.orionpharma.com

Orion Pharma is a globally operating Nordic pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals as well as active pharmaceutical ingredients, combining our trusted expertise with continuous innovation. We have an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by us are used to treat cancer, respiratory diseases and neurological diseases, among others. In 2025 our net sales amounted to EUR 1,890 million, and we employ about 4,000 professionals worldwide, dedicated to building well-being.