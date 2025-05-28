SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

ORIC® Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming June 2025 Investor Conferences

May 28, 2025 | 
1 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in June:

  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference – Participating in a fireside chat on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 12:50 p.m. ET
  • Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference – Participating in a fireside chat on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET

Webcasts of the discussions will be available through the investor section of the company’s website at www.oricpharma.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following the event.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patients’ lives by Overcoming Resistance In Cancer. ORIC’s clinical stage product candidates include (1) ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 (PRC2) via the EED subunit, being developed for prostate cancer, and (2) ORIC-114, a brain penetrant inhibitor that selectively targets EGFR exon 20, HER2 exon 20 and EGFR atypical mutations, being developed across multiple genetically defined cancers. Beyond these two product candidates, ORIC® is also developing multiple precision medicines targeting other hallmark cancer resistance mechanisms. ORIC has offices in South San Francisco and San Diego, California. For more information, please go to www.oricpharma.com, and follow us on X or LinkedIn.

Contact:
Dominic Piscitelli, Chief Financial Officer
dominic.piscitelli@oricpharma.com
info@oricpharma.com


Northern California Southern California
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Aerial view of Raleigh, North Carolina skyline on a sunny day
Business
Southeast’s Life Sciences Scene Heats Up With Job, Business Growth
May 22, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Job Trends
BioSpace Showcases Life Sciences Hubs in 2025 Hotbed Maps
January 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
Washington, D.C., USA- January 13, 2020: FDA Sign at its headquarters in Washington DC. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA or USFDA) is a federal agency of the USA.
Approvals
Ionis’ Tryngolza Becomes First FDA-Approved Therapy for Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome
December 20, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Contemporary art collage of hand holding an arrow showing fall. Modern design. Copy space.
Cardiovascular disease
Tenaya Stock Crashes as Cardio Gene Therapy Delivers Underwhelming Early-Stage Data
December 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac