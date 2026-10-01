Organon to Present New Real-World Analysis of VTAMA® (tapinarof) Cream, 1%, at the 2026 Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference

New data will represent one of the first large-scale real-world effectiveness analyses of VTAMA cream in patients with atopic dermatitis (AD)

JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Organon (NYSE: OGN), a global healthcare company with a mission to deliver impactful medicines and solutions for a healthier every day, today announced that a new real-world analysis of patients with atopic dermatitis (AD) treated with VTAMA® (tapinarof) cream, 1% will be on display at the 2026 Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The analysis, entitled Real World Effectiveness of Tapinarof 1% Cream for Atopic Dermatitis, evaluates VTAMA’s effectiveness in real-world settings, including improvements in physician-reported outcomes, including body surface area (BSA) and physician's global assessment (PGA), as well as patient-reported itch scores.

About VTAMA

INDICATIONS: VTAMA® (tapinarof) cream, 1% is an aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AhR) agonist indicated for:

the topical treatment of plaque psoriasis in adults

the topical treatment of atopic dermatitis in adults and pediatric patients 2 years of age and older

SELECTED SAFETY INFORMATION

Adverse Events: In plaque psoriasis, the most common adverse reactions (incidence ≥1%) were: folliculitis, nasopharyngitis, contact dermatitis, headache, pruritus, and influenza.

Adverse Events: In atopic dermatitis, the most common adverse reactions (incidence ≥1%) were: upper respiratory tract infection, folliculitis, lower respiratory tract infection, headache, asthma, vomiting, ear infection, pain in extremity, and abdominal pain.

Before prescribing VTAMA cream, please read the Prescribing Information.

About Organon

Organon (NYSE: OGN) is a global healthcare company with a mission to deliver impactful medicines and solutions for a healthier every day. With a portfolio of over 70 products across Women’s Health and General Medicines, which includes biosimilars, Organon focuses on addressing health needs that uniquely, disproportionately, or differently affect women, while expanding access to essential treatments in over 140 markets.

Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Organon is committed to advancing access, affordability, and innovation in healthcare. Learn more at www.organon.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, YouTube, TikTok, and Facebook.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the planned presentation of data at the 2026 Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference and Organon's plans to continue disseminating clinical data regarding VTAMA. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “will” or words of similar meaning. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Organon’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in Organon’s filings with the SEC, including Organon’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings, available at the SEC’s Internet site (www.sec.gov). Organon undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

© 2026 Organon group of companies. All rights reserved. US-VTA-113509 9/26

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