Organon to Present New Analysis on VTAMA® (tapinarof) cream, 1%, at the 2026 Society for Pediatric Dermatology Annual Meeting

New analysis of pooled Phase 3 data will evaluate efficacy and safety of VTAMA cream across age groups in pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis (AD)

JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Organon (NYSE: OGN), a global healthcare company with a mission to deliver impactful medicines and solutions for a healthier every day, today announced that a new analysis of Phase 3 data evaluating VTAMA cream in AD will be presented at the 2026 Society for Pediatric Dermatology (SPD) Annual Meeting, taking place July 22 – 25, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The presentation includes a pooled post hoc analysis of data from the pivotal Phase 3 ADORING 1 and ADORING 2 clinical trials evaluating the efficacy and safety of VTAMA cream across age subgroups of pediatric and adult patients with moderate to severe AD.

Details for the presentation are as follows:

Abstract Title Session/Presentation Details: Tapinarof 1% Cream in Atopic Dermatitis: Consistent Efficacy Across Age Groups From Pooled ADORING Trials Thursday, July 23, 2026, 9:50-10:20 AM Central Time

VTAMA cream is the only aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AhR) agonist indicated for the treatment of both plaque psoriasis in adults and AD in adults and pediatric patients ages 2 years and older. The American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) provided strong recommendations for use of VTAMA for the treatment of AD in adults and pediatric patients ages 2 years and older.1,2

About the Phase 3 Program for VTAMA cream in Atopic Dermatitis

ADORING was the Phase 3 AD clinical development program for VTAMA cream, consisting of two 8-week pivotal trials, ADORING 1 (NCT05014568) and ADORING 2 (NCT05032859), as well as ADORING 3 (NCT05142774), a 48-week, open-label, long-term extension trial.

About VTAMA

INDICATIONS: VTAMA® (tapinarof) cream, 1% is an aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AhR) agonist indicated for:

the topical treatment of plaque psoriasis in adults

the topical treatment of atopic dermatitis in adults and pediatric patients 2 years of age and older

SELECTED SAFETY INFORMATION

Adverse Events: In plaque psoriasis, the most common adverse reactions (incidence ≥1%) were: folliculitis, nasopharyngitis, contact dermatitis, headache, pruritus, and influenza.

Adverse Events: In atopic dermatitis, the most common adverse reactions (incidence ≥1%) were: upper respiratory tract infection, folliculitis, lower respiratory tract infection, headache, asthma, vomiting, ear infection, pain in extremity, and abdominal pain.

Before prescribing VTAMA cream, please read the Prescribing Information.

About Organon

Organon (NYSE: OGN) is a global healthcare company with a mission to deliver impactful medicines and solutions for a healthier every day. With a portfolio of over 70 products across Women’s Health and General Medicines, which includes biosimilars, Organon focuses on addressing health needs that uniquely, disproportionately, or differently affect women, while expanding access to essential treatments in over 140 markets.

Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Organon is committed to advancing access, affordability, and innovation in healthcare. Learn more at www.organon.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, YouTube, TikTok, and Facebook.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements about Organon’s intent to present results about VTAMA as a treatment option for AD and continuing to disseminate clinically relevant data about VTAMA. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “will” or words of similar meaning. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Organon’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in Organon’s filings with the SEC, including Organon’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings, available at the SEC’s Internet site (www.sec.gov).

© 2026 Organon group of companies. All rights reserved. US-VTA-113380 06/26

1 Davis DMR, Alikhan A, Bercovitch L, et al. Guidelines of care for the management of atopic dermatitis in pediatric patients. J Am Acad Dermatol. Published online April 7, 2026. doi:10.1016/j.jaad.2026.02.113 2 Davis DMR, Frazer-Green L, Alikhan A, et al. Focused update: guidelines of care for the management of atopic dermatitis in adults. J Am Acad Dermatol. 2025;93(3):745.e1-745.e7. doi:10.1016/j.jaad.2025.05.1386

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