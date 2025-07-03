Organon Provides Update on Phase 2 ELENA Proof-of-Concept Study Evaluating OG-6219 in Patients with Endometriosis-Related Pain

JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Organon (NYSE: OGN), a global healthcare company with a focus on women’s health, today announced that the Phase 2 ELENA proof-of-concept study evaluating the investigational candidate OG-6219 in endometriosis-related pain did not meet its primary efficacy endpoint. OG-6219 is an oral 17β-hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase type 1 (HSD17B1) inhibitor, which Organon acquired through its acquisition of Forendo Pharma in 2021. In the study, OG-6219 did not demonstrate improvement in moderate-to-severe endometriosis-related overall pelvic pain compared to placebo. Based on these results, the company plans to discontinue the OG-6219 clinical development program.

“While these study results are disappointing, Organon remains committed to our long-term vision to create a better and healthier every day for all women including those living with endometriosis,” said Juan Camilo Arjona Ferreira, M.D., Head of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer at Organon. “We are grateful to all the patients, caregivers, and investigators for their participation in and support of this study.”

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group, global multi-center Phase 2a/b study (NCT05560646) aimed to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of three dose levels of OG-6219 in pre-menopausal women 18 to 49 years of age who have been surgically diagnosed with endometriosis with moderate-to-severe endometriosis-related pain. Eligible patients were randomized to receive one of three doses of OG-6219 or placebo orally twice a day. The primary efficacy endpoint was the change from the baseline cycle (placebo run-in cycle) to the last planned treatment cycle (third month of treatment exposure), in the mean endometriosis-related overall pelvic pain score (measured using an eleven-point numerical rating scale).

