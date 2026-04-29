Organon Cancels First Quarter 2026 Earnings Call

JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Organon (NYSE: OGN), a global healthcare company with a mission to deliver impactful medicines and solutions for a healthier every day, announced today that it has canceled its first quarter 2026 earnings conference call previously scheduled for May 7, 2026. The cancellation is the result of the company’s April 26, 2026 announcement that it has entered into an agreement under which Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will acquire Organon. Organon will issue its first quarter financial results on April 30, 2026 in a press release, as well as in a subsequent Form 10-Q that it will file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

About Organon

Organon (NYSE: OGN) is a global healthcare company with a mission to deliver impactful medicines and solutions for a healthier every day. With a portfolio of over 70 products across Women’s Health and General Medicines, which includes biosimilars, Organon focuses on addressing health needs that uniquely, disproportionately or differently affect women, while expanding access to essential treatments in over 140 markets.

Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Organon is committed to advancing access, affordability, and innovation in healthcare. Learn more at www.organon.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, YouTube, TikTok and Facebook.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, this press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, Organon’s proposed merger with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and the timing of Organon’s release of first quarter 2026 financial information. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the company’s filings with the SEC, including the company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, the company’s Current Report on Form 8-K, filed on April 27, 2026, and other SEC filings, available at the SEC’s Internet site (www.sec.gov).

Media Contacts:

Karissa Peer

(614) 314-8094

Kate Vossen

(732) 675-8448

Investor Contacts:

Jennifer Halchak

(201) 275-2711

Renee McKnight

(551) 204-6129