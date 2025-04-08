SUBSCRIBE
Organogenesis Holdings Inc. to Report First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on May 8, 2025

April 8, 2025 
CANTON, Mass., April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical and Sports Medicine markets, today announced that first quarter of fiscal year 2025 financial results will be reported after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th.

Management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 8th to discuss the results of the quarter, and to provide a corporate update with a question and answer session. Those who would like to participate may access the live webcast here, or access the teleconference here. The live webcast can also be accessed via the company’s website at investors.organogenesis.com. The webcast will be archived on the company website for approximately one year.

About Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care and surgical and sports medicine markets. Organogenesis offers a comprehensive portfolio of innovative regenerative products to address patient needs across the continuum of care. For more information, visit www.organogenesis.com.

CONTACT: Investor Inquiries: ICR Healthcare Mike Piccinino, CFA OrganoIR@icrinc.com Press and Media Inquiries: Organogenesis communications@organo.com

