Press Releases

Orchestra BioMed to Participate in Upcoming Institutional Investor Conferences - February 19, 2026

February 19, 2026 | 
2 min read

NEW HOPE, Pa., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBIO) (“Orchestra BioMed” or the “Company”), a biomedical company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through strategic partnerships with market-leading global medical device companies, today announced that company management will participate in multiple upcoming institutional investor conferences. Details on the Company’s participation appear below:

TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference – March 2-4, 2026 (Boston, MA)

Management will participate in a live fireside chat at 9:50am ET on Tuesday, March 3rd and will also host one-on-one meetings with investors. The event will be accessible to investors and interested parties via a live webcast, which will be available live via this link, as well as after the event on Orchestra BioMed’s Investor Relations website.

Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference – March 10-12, 2026 (Miami, FL)

Management will participate in a live fireside chat at 8:00am ET on Wednesday, March 11th and will also host one-on-one meetings with investors. The event will be accessible to investors and interested parties via a live webcast, which will be available live via this link, as well as after the event on Orchestra BioMed’s Investor Relations website.

About Orchestra BioMed
Orchestra BioMed is a biomedical innovation company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through strategic collaborations with market-leading global medical device companies. The Company’s two flagship product candidates - Atrioventricular Interval Modulation (AVIM) Therapy and Virtue® Sirolimus AngioInfusion™ Balloon (Virtue SAB) - are currently undergoing pivotal clinical trials for their lead indications, each representing multi-billion-dollar annual global market opportunities. AVIM Therapy is a bioelectronic treatment for hypertension, the leading risk factor for death worldwide, and is designed to be delivered as a firmware upgrade to a pacemaker and achieve immediate, substantial and sustained reductions in blood pressure in patients with hypertensive heart disease. The Company has a strategic collaboration with Medtronic, one of the largest medical device companies in the world, for the development and commercialization of AVIM Therapy for the treatment of uncontrolled hypertension in pacemaker-indicated patients. AVIM Therapy has FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for these patients, as well as an estimated 7.7 million total patients in the U.S. with uncontrolled hypertension despite medical therapy and increased cardiovascular risk. Virtue SAB is a highly differentiated, first-of-its-kind non-coated drug delivery angioplasty balloon system designed to deliver a large liquid dose of proprietary extended-release formulation of sirolimus, SirolimusEFR™, for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease, the leading cause of mortality worldwide. Virtue SAB has been granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the FDA for the treatment of coronary ISR, coronary small vessel disease and below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. For further information about Orchestra BioMed, please visit www.orchestrabiomed.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:
Silas Newcomb
Orchestra BioMed
Snewcomb@orchestrabiomed.com

Media Contact:
Kelsey Kirk-Ellis
Orchestra BioMed
kkirkellis@orchestrabiomed.com


Pennsylvania Events
