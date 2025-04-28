Orchestra BioMed to Participate in Upcoming Institutional Investor Conferences

NEW HOPE, Pa., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBIO, “Orchestra BioMed” or the “Company”), a biomedical company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through risk-reward sharing partnerships, today announced that company management will participate in multiple upcoming institutional investor conferences. Details on the Company’s participation appear below:

Chardan Capital’s Trending Issues in Drug Development Conference – April 29, 2025 (Virtual)

David Hochman, Orchestra BioMed’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat with Keay Nakae, Senior Research Analyst, Chardan on the topic of “Data & Regulatory Catalysts – Navigating an Evolving Landscape,” which is scheduled for 10:30am ET on Tuesday, April 29. The virtual event will be accessible to investors and interested parties via a live webcast, which will be available live via this link , as well as after the event on Orchestra BioMed’s Investor Relations website .

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference – June 5, 2025 (New York, NY)

Management will participate in a live fireside chat at 3:45pm ET on Thursday, June 5 and will also host one-on-one meetings with investors. The event will be accessible to investors and interested parties via a live webcast, which will be available live via this link , as well as after the event on Orchestra BioMed’s Investor Relations website .

Management will also deliver a live presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference on Tuesday, May 20 and host one-on-one meetings with investors.

About Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed (Nasdaq: OBIO) is a biomedical innovation company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through risk-reward sharing partnerships with leading medical device companies. Orchestra BioMed’s partnership-enabled business model focuses on forging strategic collaborations with leading medical device companies to drive successful global commercialization of products it develops. Orchestra BioMed’s lead product candidate is atrioventricular interval modulation (AVIM) therapy (formerly referred to as BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT™)) for the treatment of hypertension, the leading risk factor for death worldwide. Orchestra BioMed is also developing the Virtue® Sirolimus AngioInfusion™ Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease, the leading cause of mortality worldwide. Orchestra BioMed has a strategic collaboration with Medtronic, one of the largest medical device companies in the world, for development and commercialization of AVIM therapy for the treatment of hypertension in pacemaker-indicated patients, and a strategic partnership with Terumo, a global leader in medical technology, for development and commercialization of Virtue SAB for the treatment of artery disease. For further information about Orchestra BioMed, please visit www.orchestrabiomed.com , and follow us on LinkedIn .

