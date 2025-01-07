SUBSCRIBE
Orca Bio to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 7, 2025 
MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orca Bio, a late-stage biotechnology company committed to transforming the lives of patients through high-precision cell therapy, today announced that Ivan Dimov, Ph.D., Orca Bio’s co-founder and chief executive officer, will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA.


The company presentation will take place on Monday, January 13, 2025, at 8:00AM PST at the Westin St. Francis in the Golden Gate Room on the 32nd floor.

About Orca Bio

Orca Bio is a late-stage biotechnology company developing high-precision cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Our investigational products are designed to replace a patient’s diseased blood and immune system with a healthy one, with the goal of improving outcomes with fewer risks than the standard of care. Our manufacturing platform uses single-cell precision to create proprietary, uniquely-defined products that have the potential to transform allogeneic cell therapy. At Orca Bio, our mission is to make curative cell therapies both more effective and safer, and in doing so, push past the field’s current boundaries and redefine its future. For more information, visit www.orcabio.com.

Contacts

Corporate Communications
Kelsey Grossman
media@orcabio.com

Investor Relations
Joshua Murray
ir@orcabio.com

