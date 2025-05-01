Ora Unveils Breakthrough Clinical Trial Innovations at ARVO 2025

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ARVO--Ora, the leading global ophthalmology contract research organization (CRO), is pleased to announce our participation in the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2025 Annual Meeting (May 4-8) in Salt Lake City, Utah.

This year, Ora’s scientific engagements include 2 podium presentations and 10 poster presentations highlighting innovations that advance ophthalmology clinical trials, including AI image analyses, retinal endpoints for novel therapeutics, and new technologies to measure efficacy.

“ARVO continues to set the global standard for showcasing the latest advancements in ophthalmic research, and Ora is thrilled to be part of this impactful congress in 2025 once again,” proclaimed Paul Colvin, CEO of Ora. “For over 50 years, Ora has been a trusted clinical trial partner to innovators around the globe, contributing to over 85 product approvals through the dedication of our people, the rigor of our operations, and the innovative nature of our study designs and endpoints. Our paper and poster presentations at ARVO reflect the passion, excellence, and meaningful impact of our work, highlighting our deep and enduring commitment to transforming patient outcomes for the better."

Leading Research Highlights at ARVO 2025:

Glaucoma Innovations:

Dr. Gus De Moraes, world-renowned glaucoma specialist and Ora’s Chief Medical Officer, will present research leveraging ultrasound biomicroscopy (UBM) to evaluate cilioscleral interposition device (CID) implantation success and its impact on intraocular pressure (IOP). The study aims to identify predictive factors for surgical outcomes in both open- and narrow-angle glaucoma.



“With glaucoma expected to affect over 110 million people by 2040, it's vital to innovate beyond treatment—into prediction and prevention,” said Dr. De Moraes.

Dry Eye Disease (DED) Breakthrough:

Dr. Ethan Bensinger, VP at Andover Eye Institute (AEI), will unveil a novel technician-free interface for measuring visual acuity deficits in DED. The Interblink Visual Acuity Decay (IVAD) system uses pupil-core tracking to detect blinks and eye movement, allowing patients to input responses directly to streamline testing and minimizing errors.



"The IVAD system takes dry eye patients' critical but subjective complaints of blurry vision and provides an unbiased metric of visual function," added Dr. Bensinger.

Visit Ora at Booth #1701 to experience where science, strategy, and innovation converge to shape the future of clinical trials in ophthalmology. This year marks the launch of Ora's new tagline and brand campaign: The Ophthalmology Research Company — reinforcing the company's singular focus and unmatched depth in advancing ophthalmic research. The booth will also feature insights on the human experience of blindness through The Blind Canvas Project, in partnership with BlindCAN.

ARVO 2025 ORA RESEARCH PRESENTATION SCHEDULE

Title Presenter Date/Time Presentation / Poster # Automated Optokinetic Nystagmus Testing as an Objective Measure of Visual Acuity in Low Vision Populations Keith Lane May 4 - 1:00 PM to 2:45 PM 547 - A0108 A Hybrid Machine Learning Pipeline for Real-Time Automated Tracking of Patient Drop Compliance Palak Gupta May 5 - 8:30 AM to 10:15 AM 1577 - A0499 In-Vivo Confocal Microscopy of the Limbus Compared to Lissamine Green Staining Following Exposure to Controlled Adverse Environment Paul Gomes May 5 - 3:00 PM to 4:45 PM 1979 - A0077 Personalized Airflow Modulation in a Controlled Adverse Environment for Evaluating Ocular Surface Protection Mechanisms in Dry Eye Simulation Ethan Bensinger May 5 - 8:30 AM to 10:15 AM 1600 - A0522 Defining Drug Delivery Device Performance of Ophthalmic Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Ampoule Based Upon Physical Characteristics Robert Whitfield May 5 - 8:30 AM to 10:15 AM 1571 - A0493 Early Detection of Diabetic Maculopathy with Vanishing Optotypes Palak Gupta May 7 - 2:00 PM to 3:45 PM 4741 - A0067 Interblink Visual Acuity Decay with Automated Blink Detection in Dry Eye Disease Ethan Bensinger May 7 - 11:15 AM to 11:30 AM Paper Session - 4050 [Ballroom C] Categorization of Supraciliary Flow Assessed by Ultrasonic Biomicroscopy after Cilioscleral Interposition Device Implantation and its Relationship with Intraocular Pressure Gus De Moraes May 7 - 11:45 AM to 12:00 PM Paper Session - 4076 [Ballroom G] Advancing Compliance and Data Integrity in Clinical Trials: The Ora Digital Diaries System Gus De Moraes May 8 - 8:00 AM to 9:45 AM 5778 - B0374 Automated Detection and Classification of Limbal Lissamine Green Staining in Dry Eye subjects using a Novel Machine Learning Approach Ethan Bensinger May 8 - 8:00 AM to 9:45 AM 5638 - B0033 CAE-HT: A Rapid and Precise Challenge Model for Dry Eye Assessment Matt Chapin May 8 - 8:00 AM to 9:45 AM 5651 - B0046 Efficacy and Safety of PL9643 in Participants with Dry Eye Disease: Results from a Phase 3, Randomized, Vehicle-controlled Study George Ousler May 8 - 8:00 AM to 9:45 AM 5667 - B0062

