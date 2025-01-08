Ora Strengthens Commitment to Delight Customers with New CCO

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CRO--Ora, the leading global ophthalmic contract research organization (CRO), is pleased to announce the appointment of Cindy Markham as Chief Commercial Officer. This new commercial leadership, along with investments in data management and human resources, will advance how Ora ensures a customer experience unsurpassed by other Ophthalmic CROs.





Paul Colvin, Chief Executive Officer at Ora, commented, “At Ora, we are driven by our therapeutic expertise, global reach, and exceptional team, which collectively ensure the delivery of high-quality clinical trials that are vital to the efficient development of ophthalmic products. Cindy brings extensive experience passionately empowering teams to deliver impactful leadership that truly serves our people, customers, and patients.”

As Ora’s new Chief Commercial Officer, Cindy Markham brings over 25 years of experience leading commercial teams within both public and private CROs. Prior to Ora, she served as Chief Commercial Officer at LabConnect and Senior Vice President of Commercial at PPD. Known for her strong business acumen and deep customer-centric focus, Cindy’s leadership is expected to drive Ora’s global expansion, with an emphasis on strengthening relationships across therapeutic areas and international markets.

In addition, Ora is also investing in leadership to support exceptional operational delivery. Tara Azevedo has joined Ora as Senior Director of Clinical Data Management. With over 20 years of experience across large CROs and biotechs, Tara will play a pivotal role in overseeing the data lifecycle, from study-level resourcing to data lock, and ensuring quality data that is ready for regulatory submissions. Moreover, Lynn Kealey and Sarah Kratky have also joined Ora in senior leadership roles focused on strengthening Ora’s talent strategy. Their efforts will foster a dynamic, engaging work culture, emphasizing talent development and growth across Europe and beyond.

These leadership appointments and investments reflect Ora’s ongoing commitment to provide exceptional service and build strong relationships with clients. By aligning new commercial leadership with the expansion of its talented team and resources, Ora is poised to continue its leadership in ophthalmic clinical trials and product development.

About Ora

Ora is the world’s leading full-service ophthalmic drug and device development firm with offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For over 45 years, we have proudly helped our clients earn more than 85 product approvals. We support a wide array of organizations, from start-ups to global pharmaceutical and device companies, to efficiently bring their new products from concept to market. Ora’s clinical models, unique methodologies, and global regulatory strategies have been refined and proven across thousands of global projects. We bring together the world’s most extensive and experienced team of ophthalmic experts, R&D professionals, and management executives to maximize the value of new product initiatives. For more information, please visit www.oraclinical.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

