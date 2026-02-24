Option Care Health Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Option Care Health, Inc. (the “Company” or “Option Care Health”) (Nasdaq: OPCH), the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services, announced today financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

(year-over-year comparisons unless otherwise noted)

Net revenue of $1,465.4 million, up 8.8%

Net income of $58.5 million, down 2.7%

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.37, up 5.7%

Adjusted EBITDA of $126.0 million, up 3.7%

Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.46, up 4.5%

Repurchased $95 million of stock in the quarter

Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights

(year-over-year comparisons unless otherwise noted)

Net revenue of $5,649.5 million, up 13.0%

Net income of $207.6 million, down 2.0%

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.27, up 3.3%

Adjusted EBITDA of $471.3 million, up 6.2%

Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.72, up 8.9%

Cash provided by operating activities of $258.4 million

Repurchased $307 million of stock in the year

John C. Rademacher, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our team continued to execute at a very high level to deliver extraordinary care and solid results in the fourth quarter and full year of 2025. During 2025, we served over 315,000 patients and they remain at the center of everything we do. We continued to make significant progress against our key priorities to build a sustainable growth enterprise while navigating a dynamic industry environment. As we look ahead in 2026, I am excited about the opportunities to further our mission and capitalize on the positive long-term growth trends across our industry and the strength of our position to serve more patients.”

Full Year 2026 Financial Guidance

For the full year 2026, Option Care Health expects to deliver the following financial results:

Net revenue of $5.8 billion to $6.0 billion

Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.82 to $1.92

Adjusted EBITDA of $480 million to $505 million

Cash provided by operating activities of at least $340 million

Conference Call

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health is the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 8,000 team members, including more than 5,000 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and team members. To learn more, please visit our website at optioncarehealth.com .

Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements the Company may make regarding future revenues, future earnings, other future financial results, regulatory developments, market developments, new products and growth strategies and the effects of any of the foregoing on its future results of operations or financial condition.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: changes in laws, regulations or trade policies applicable to its business model; loss of relationships with managed care organizations and other non-governmental third party payers; changes in the pharmaceutical industry, including limiting or discontinuing research, development, production and marketing of pharmaceuticals compatible with its services; changes in market conditions and receptivity to its services and offerings; and pending and future litigation or potential liability for claims not covered by insurance. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect its actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in the Company’s SEC reports as filed with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release is based only on information currently available to it and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial information in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company is also reporting Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted diluted earnings per share ("EPS"), which are non-GAAP financial measures. As defined by the Company: (i) Adjusted net income represents net income before intangible asset amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, and restructuring, acquisition, integration and other expenses, net of tax adjustments, (ii) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, and restructuring, acquisition, integration and other expenses, and (iii) Adjusted diluted EPS represents Adjusted net income divided by weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted.

Schedule 1

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(IN THOUSANDS)(UNAUDITED)





December 31, 2025 2024 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 232,624 $ 412,565 Accounts receivable, net 473,566 409,733 Inventories 471,149 388,131 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 87,629 112,198 Total current assets 1,264,968 1,322,627 NONCURRENT ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 139,236 127,367 Intangible assets, net 21,897 16,993 Referral sources, net 287,281 284,017 Goodwill 1,606,743 1,540,246 Other noncurrent assets 135,644 130,493 Total noncurrent assets 2,190,801 2,099,116 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,455,769 $ 3,421,743 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 639,829 $ 610,779 Other current liabilities 189,519 169,367 Total current liabilities 829,348 780,146 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES: Long-term debt, net of discount, deferred financing costs and current portion 1,154,052 1,104,641 Other noncurrent liabilities 145,976 132,718 Total noncurrent liabilities 1,300,028 1,237,359 Total liabilities 2,129,376 2,017,505 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,326,393 1,404,238 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 3,455,769 $ 3,421,743

Schedule 2

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)(UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 NET REVENUE $ 1,465,446 $ 1,346,418 $ 5,649,519 $ 4,998,202 COST OF REVENUE 1,182,548 1,078,039 4,561,624 3,985,209 GROSS PROFIT 282,898 268,379 1,087,895 1,012,993 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES: Selling, general and administrative expenses 172,137 164,727 682,451 630,251 Depreciation and amortization expense 19,260 16,615 67,538 60,909 Total operating expenses 191,397 181,342 749,989 691,160 OPERATING INCOME 91,501 87,037 337,906 321,833 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest expense, net (12,734 ) (10,879 ) (54,558 ) (49,029 ) Other, net 2,749 4,891 (448 ) 10,795 Total other (expense) income (9,985 ) (5,988 ) (55,006 ) (38,234 ) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 81,516 81,049 282,900 283,599 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 23,012 20,916 75,315 71,776 NET INCOME $ 58,504 $ 60,133 $ 207,585 $ 211,823 Earnings per share, basic $ 0.37 $ 0.36 $ 1.28 $ 1.23 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.35 $ 1.27 $ 1.23 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 158,259 168,816 162,099 171,567 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 159,833 169,980 163,365 172,845

Schedule 3

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(IN THOUSANDS)(UNAUDITED)





Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 207,585 $ 211,823 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization expense 70,690 63,498 Deferred income taxes, net 8,443 12,656 Other adjustments 71,479 55,661 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (54,593 ) (32,075 ) Inventories (81,469 ) (114,127 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,756 (15,601 ) Accounts payable 19,523 183,395 Accrued compensation and employee benefits 6,292 (29,480 ) Other (7,259 ) (12,358 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 258,447 323,392 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of property and equipment (41,307 ) (35,606 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (117,247 ) — Other investing activities (2,529 ) (864 ) Net cash used in investing activities (161,083 ) (36,470 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of debt 229,472 49,959 Purchase of company stock and related excise taxes (309,951 ) (252,726 ) Retirement of debt obligations (180,239 ) — Other financing activities (16,587 ) (15,439 ) Net cash used in financing activities (277,305 ) (218,206 ) NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (179,941 ) 68,716 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 412,565 343,849 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD $ 232,624 $ 412,565

Schedule 4

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.

RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES

(IN THOUSANDS)(UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income $ 58,504 $ 60,133 $ 207,585 $ 211,823 Interest expense, net 12,734 10,879 54,558 49,029 Income tax expense 23,012 20,916 75,315 71,776 Depreciation and amortization expense 20,316 17,469 70,690 63,498 EBITDA 114,566 109,397 408,148 396,126 EBITDA adjustments Stock-based incentive compensation expense 9,318 8,523 39,956 36,143 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 4,744 377 Restructuring, acquisition, integration and other 2,118 3,639 18,436 11,143 Adjusted EBITDA $ 126,002 $ 121,559 $ 471,284 $ 443,789 Net income $ 58,504 $ 60,133 $ 207,585 $ 211,823 Intangible asset amortization expense 9,269 8,596 36,932 34,405 Stock-based incentive compensation expense 9,318 8,523 39,956 36,143 Loss on extinguishment of debt (1) — — 4,744 — Restructuring, acquisition, integration and other 2,118 3,639 18,436 11,143 Total pre-tax adjustments 20,705 20,758 100,068 81,691 Tax adjustments (2) (5,984 ) (5,356 ) (26,618 ) (20,668 ) Adjusted net income $ 73,225 $ 75,535 $ 281,035 $ 272,846 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.35 $ 1.27 $ 1.23 Adjusted earnings per share, diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.44 $ 1.72 $ 1.58 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 159,833 169,980 163,365 172,845

(1) Beginning with the year ended December 31, 2025, adjusted net income excludes loss on extinguishment of debt on a prospective basis, which has been immaterial in prior periods.

(2) Tax adjustments for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 includes the estimated income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments based on the effective tax rate.