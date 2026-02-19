Optimi Health Completes Psilocybin Export to Australia for Treatment Resistant Depression

Naturally-Derived 5 mg Psilocybin Capsules Mark the Company’s Second Drug in Market Under Australia’s Authorised Prescriber Scheme

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2026) -. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FSE: 8BN) ("" or the ""), a Health Canada-licensed manufacturer of pharmaceutical-grade psychedelic drug products, today announced the export of its GMP-manufactured natural 5 mg psilocybin capsules to Australia for the treatment of patients diagnosed with treatment-resistant depression (TRD) under Australia's Authorised Prescriber Scheme.The shipment represents Optimi's second finished drug product supplied into Australia's Authorised Prescriber Scheme, alongside the Company's 40 mg and 60 mg MDMA capsules for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)."Optimi's 5 mg naturally derived psilocybin capsules are now available to patients in Australia suffering from treatment-resistant depression," said Dane Stevens, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Optimi Health. "Supplying pharmaceutical-grade psilocybin outside of traditional clinical trials within a nationally regulated framework is an important milestone for our team and shareholders. Optimi is purpose-built to control the full production lifecycle - cultivation, extraction, encapsulation, and packaging - through our proprietary GMP process, ensuring consistency, quality, and dependable supply as clinical access expands."Psilocybin-assisted therapy in Australia is available through authorised clinics, including programs supported by the Department of Veterans' Affairs (DVA). Under the current policy framework, the DVA may reimburse eligible patients for the full cost of psychedelic-assisted therapy, including both the medicine and associated psychotherapy.Optimi manufactures its finished psilocybin drug product under a Health Canada-issued Drug Establishment Licence, authorising pharmaceutical-grade production and international export for prescription use. Treatment outcomes are being captured through Australia's national patient registry in partnership with the Australian National University (ANU).Clinicians, hospital networks, and authorised programs operating under the Authorised Prescriber Scheme may seek information regarding access through Mind Medicine Australia atFor global enquiries outside of Australia, please contactDane Stevens, CEOOptimi Health Corp.Telephone: (778) 761-4551Lucas A. ZimmermanManaging DirectorMZ Group - MZ North AmericaTelephone: (262) 357-2918Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FSE: 8BN) is a leading producer of prescribed psychedelic treatments for mental health therapies. As a Health Canada-licensed, GMP compliant pharmaceutical manufacturer producing validated MDMA and botanical psilocybin products from two 10,000-square-foot facilities in British Columbia, Optimi supplies active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms to regulated channels, with products currently in market for prescription use in Australia via the Authorized Prescriber Scheme and accessible in Canada through the Special Access Program. For more information, please visitThis news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, ""), including with respect to the role of psychedelic medicines in insured mental health care. 