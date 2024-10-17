Optime Care Expands Partnership with Rigel Pharmaceuticals to Include Commercial Distribution for TAVALISSE®

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optime Care, a nationally recognized specialty pharmacy and an AscellaHealth Company, today announces an expanded arrangement with Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, effective October 14, 2024, to include commercial distribution of TAVALISSE® (fostamatinib). TAVALISSE is an oral medicine that can help patients manage chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) by protecting their platelets from destruction.



“Under this expanded agreement, Optime Care will now manage commercial distribution for three Rigel products: TAVALISSE, GAVRETO® (pralsetinib) and Rezlidhia® (olutasidenib),” says Stephanie Wasilewski, PharmD, general manager, Optime Care. “This new phase of our collaboration reflects Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ ongoing confidence in Optime Care’s ability to support highly specialized patient populations while optimizing patient outcomes. Our patient access and HUB services, including patient assistance programs (PAP), co-pay assistance and reimbursement support, are critical to delivering a high standard of care.”

Optime Care is recognized for its comprehensive patient support programs that integrate pre-commercialization expertise, distribution and national medication fulfillment. The company’s high-touch patient care model ensures seamless treatment transitions through high-touch patient support and HUB services designed to enhance patient outcomes. This collaboration marks another milestone in Optime Care’s ongoing mission to support patients with rare and complex diseases.

“Optime Care continues to prove itself as a valuable partner in delivering our therapies to patients who need them most,” says Scott Yohe, VP, market access, Rigel Pharmaceuticals. “Their comprehensive approach to patient care and deep understanding of complex disease states make Optime Care a great choice to help us bring TAVALISSE, along with our other therapies, to patients nationwide. We look forward to continuing our successful collaboration.”

Wasilewski notes that Rigel Pharmaceuticals selected Optime Care as a partner for the distribution of TAVALISSE based on our proven expertise in managing rare and chronic conditions, alongside a demonstrated ability to deliver superior patient support services.

“Our services include patient intake, prescription fulfillment, prior authorization support and financial assistance programs,” she continues. “This collaboration underscores our ability to scale our support while maintaining the highest level of care for all patients.”

Optime Care specialists excel in communication, optimizing the patient journey through personalized clinical guidance and ongoing support for patients and their families. Their deep understanding of complex, chronic diseases enhances patient access to essential therapies, streamlines care coordination and ensures that financial assistance is available for those who need it.

About Optime Care

Optime Care, Inc., an AscellaHealth Company, is a nationally recognized specialty pharmacy, distribution and patient management organization offering a suite of comprehensive services tailored to maximize therapeutic opportunities for the treatment of orphan and rare disorders. The executive team has partnered in the launch and management of over 40 orphan products and programs while consistently implementing the best brand services for the community. Optime Care has dual-accreditation from the Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC) for compliance with specialty pharmacy and the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) for specialty pharmacy services that demonstrate a commitment to providing quality care and services to consumers. Visit www.ascellahealth.com

About Rigel

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL) is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing and providing novel therapies that significantly improve the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. Founded in 1996, Rigel is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information on Rigel, the Company’s marketed products and pipeline of potential products, visit www.rigel.com.

About TAVALISSE®

TAVALISSE is a prescription medication used to treat adults with low platelet counts due to chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) when a prior treatment for ITP has not worked well enough. It is not known if TAVALISSE is safe and effective in children.

What is the most important information I should know about TAVALISSE?

TAVALISSE can cause serious side effects including:

High blood pressure (hypertension). New or worsening high blood pressure is common in people treated with TAVALISSE and can be severe. Your healthcare provider will check your blood pressure regularly during treatment with TAVALISSE. If needed, your healthcare provider may start you on blood pressure medicine or change your current medicine to treat your blood pressure. Tell your healthcare provider if you get headaches, confusion, dizziness, chest pain, or shortness of breath.

New or worsening high blood pressure is common in people treated with TAVALISSE and can be severe. Your healthcare provider will check your blood pressure regularly during treatment with TAVALISSE. If needed, your healthcare provider may start you on blood pressure medicine or change your current medicine to treat your blood pressure. Tell your healthcare provider if you get headaches, confusion, dizziness, chest pain, or shortness of breath. Liver problems. Changes in liver function blood tests are common with TAVALISSE. Liver problems may occur and can be severe. Your healthcare provider will regularly do blood tests to check how well your liver is working during treatment with TAVALISSE.

Changes in liver function blood tests are common with TAVALISSE. Liver problems may occur and can be severe. Your healthcare provider will regularly do blood tests to check how well your liver is working during treatment with TAVALISSE. Diarrhea. Diarrhea is common in people treated with TAVALISSE and can be severe. Tell your healthcare provider if you get diarrhea during treatment with TAVALISSE. Your healthcare provider may recommend changes in your diet, drinking more water, or medicine to limit these symptoms.

Diarrhea is common in people treated with TAVALISSE and can be severe. Tell your healthcare provider if you get diarrhea during treatment with TAVALISSE. Your healthcare provider may recommend changes in your diet, drinking more water, or medicine to limit these symptoms. Decreases in white blood cell count (neutropenia). Decreases in your white blood cell count are common with TAVALISSE and can be severe. This may increase your risk for infection, including serious infections. Your healthcare provider will regularly do blood tests to check your white blood cell counts.

Your healthcare provider may change your dose, temporarily stop, or permanently stop treatment with TAVALISSE if you have side effects.

What do I need to discuss with my healthcare provider before taking TAVALISSE?

Before you take TAVALISSE, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:

have high blood pressure

have liver problems

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. TAVALISSE can harm your unborn baby. Your healthcare provider will check if you are pregnant before starting treatment with TAVALISSE. Females who can become pregnant should use effective birth control during treatment with TAVALISSE and for at least 1 month after the last dose.



Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Taking TAVALISSE with certain other medicines may affect how the other medicines work or how TAVALISSE works.

What are the possible side effects of TAVALISSE?

The most common side effects of TAVALISSE include:

Nausea, rash, dizziness, tiredness, respiratory infection, chest pain, and stomach (abdomen) pain.



These are not all the side effects of TAVALISSE. For more information, ask your healthcare provider or pharmacist. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects to FDA, at 1-800-FDA-1088.

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.

CONTACT: Media: Nicole Dufour CPR Communications ndufour@cpronline.com 201.641.1911 x 54