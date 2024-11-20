SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

OPKO Health to Participate in the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

November 20, 2024 | 
1 min read

MIAMI, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPKO Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPK) announced today that management will be participating in the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference, being held December 3-5, 2024 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City. Management will be holding one-on-one meetings with investors and will be participating in a fireside chat on Wednesday, December 4th at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time.

The fireside chat will be webcast live and available for replay in the Investors section of OPKO Health’s website and accessible by clicking here.

About OPKO Health

OPKO is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies. For more information, visit www.opko.com.

Contacts:

Alliance Advisors IR
Yvonne Briggs, 310-691-7100
ybriggs@allianceadvisors.com
or
Bruce Voss, 310-691-7100
bvoss@allianceadvisors.com

