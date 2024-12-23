Open Healthcare Inc. Expands U.S. Operations With CTON Laboratory Acquisition, New Facility in Gardena, and Appointment of New COO

Open Healthcare Inc., a global leader in healthcare services, announces key expansions in the U.S. market through its U.S. division, Open Healthcare US (OHUS). The company recently acquired CTON Corporation, operating as CTON Laboratory, in April 2024, underscoring its commitment to delivering best-in-class diagnostic solutions across the United States. This acquisition, in partnership with Open Healthcare Global Inc. and Seegene Medical Foundation, aligns OHUS with one of Korea’s largest and most trusted diagnostic foundations, bringing exceptional laboratory services to the U.S. market.

To support its growth and innovative offerings, OHUS is also constructing a state-of-the-art facility in Gardena, California, scheduled for completion in Q2 2025. The Gardena facility will serve as a cornerstone of OHUS’s enhanced service capabilities and advanced diagnostics. Additionally, OHUS welcomes Ricky Kim as its new Chief Operating Officer. Ricky, a seasoned leader with over 22 years of experience in in-vitro diagnostics, healthcare IT, and strategic management, brings a wealth of knowledge from both Fortune 500 companies and startups.

Ricky Kim, newly appointed COO, expressed his enthusiasm for joining OHUS, stating, “OHUS is on a transformative journey, and I am honored to contribute to its U.S. expansion in providing affordable, accurate healthcare that’s accessible to patients around the world. With over two decades in healthcare and diagnostics, I look forward to supporting our mission through strategic growth and operational excellence that prioritize the highest standards in patient care.”

OHUS’s expansion marks a strategic investment in innovation and enhanced laboratory services for the U.S. market. With a comprehensive range of testing services, from routine to advanced molecular diagnostics, OHUS is pioneering a new era of health diagnostics to bring cutting-edge medical advancements from South Korea to the U.S. healthcare landscape.

About Open Healthcare US (OHUS)

Open Healthcare US (OHUS), a U.S. division of the global healthcare company Open Healthcare Inc., is a diagnostic laboratory offering a comprehensive range of testing services, from routine tests to advanced molecular diagnostics. OHUS serves long-term care facilities (LTCs), physician offices, IVF centers, and other healthcare providers with a strong focus on quality, convenience, and rapid test results. Supported by Seegene Medical Foundation, one of South Korea’s leading clinical labs, OHUS leverages cutting-edge technology, including multiplex PCR, mass spectrometry, and total laboratory automation (TLA) systems, bringing South Korea’s innovative medical advancements to the U.S. healthcare landscape. This comprehensive support, along with a dedicated team of specialists, enables OHUS to deliver rapid, high-precision diagnostic services across a wide array of medical disciplines.

About Seegene Medical Foundation (SMF)

Seegene Medical Foundation is South Korea’s leading specialized medical institution for disease testing, dedicated to advancing global healthcare through comprehensive, high-quality diagnostic services. The foundation currently employs 1,100 professionals, including skilled medical staff and testing experts. Operating from its headquarters in Seoul and testing centers in five major cities-Busan, Daegu, Gwangju, and Daejeon-the foundation handles specimens from approximately 5,500 medical institutions nationwide. It provides specialized diagnostic services across over 4,500 types of tests, including diagnostic, molecular diagnostic, and pathology tests. Seegene Medical Foundation focuses on developing innovative systems, maintaining stringent quality control, and pursuing continuous research and development. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation played a crucial role in advancing South Korea’s medical response by conducting 63 million COVID-19 tests-exceeding the country’s total population-using fast and accurate Real-time PCR methods. Guided by its mission to “contribute to human health and happiness through precise disease testing and innovative research and development,” Seegene Medical Foundation strives to be a global leader in disease diagnostics, committed to meeting and surpassing international medical standards with reliable, high-quality testing solutions.

