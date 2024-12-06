Ontada Showcases Real-World Research and Launches New Customer Solutions at ASH 2024

Research explores treatment patterns and health outcomes to inform and improve patient care

“Conducting real-world research in the community setting is crucial,” said Dr. Ira Zackon, MD, Senior Medical Director for Ontada. “These types of retrospective analysis determine the value of cancer treatments, support value-based care, inform clinical development, and increase our understanding of the standard of care.”

Ontada research being presented at ASH will cover a variety of indications such as Myelofibrosis, Multiple Myeloma, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL), and Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML), all treated in the community oncology setting. Dr. Zackon, and Lisa Herms, PhD, Associate Director of Real-World Research for Ontada, will co-present two posters:

Poster #2410: Real-World Utilization of Bispecific Antibodies for Treatment of Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma in the US Community Oncology Setting Saturday, December 7, 2024, 5:30-7:30 p.m. PST; Halls G-H

This retrospective observational study examined the characteristics and treatment patterns of 564 adult patients with active rrMM who either initiated a BsAb therapy or received at least five lines of therapy (5L+) without a BsAb. Poster #3094: Trends in Real-World Characteristics and Outcomes of Patients with Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Treated in the US Community Oncology Setting Pre- and Post-CAR-T Approvals Sunday, December 8, 2024, 6:00-8:00 p.m. PST; Halls G-H

This study examined real-world trends among 15,910 DLBCL patients in community oncology settings before and after CAR-T therapy approvals.

“To keep driving impactful research, we’re committed to growing our evidence generation capabilities to improve cancer care,” said Christine Davis, President of Ontada. “With ON.Genuity, our real-world data platform from which all our data solutions are built, we can deliver more robust oncology data at scale to our life sciences customers, speeding up the delivery of life-saving therapies to patients.”

ASH attendees can explore demos of two new data solutions powered by ON.Genuity: ON.Sight, a portal for rapid, data-driven decisions in community oncology, and ON.Path, offering real-time clinical workflow insights to optimize commercial strategies. The ON.Genuity platform unlocks unstructured oncology data from the iKnowMed® electronic health record system to assist providers in improving the patient journey and provide life sciences companies with robust and meaningful clinical data, including treatment decisions and genomic information. iKnowMed is used by 2,400 providers within The US Oncology Network, who care for one in five cancer patients in the U.S.

Visit the Ontada Booth (#2132) at the San Diego Convention Center from December 7-10 to explore data presented at ASH and experience the ON.Sight and ON.Path solutions firsthand.

Ontada is part of McKesson’s suite of oncology and specialty solutions, focused on accelerating insights, expanding access, and improving patient outcomes. At ASH, McKesson businesses will present 75 abstracts. McKesson will also be taking part in a 10-minute fireside chat hosted by STAT on December 7, between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. PST to discuss “Unlocking the Potential and Promise of Precision Medicine in Cancer Care.” Devon Womack, President of The Network, and Dr. John Burke, Blood Cancer Specialist at Rocky Mountain Care Centers, will be participating in this live event with STAT moderator Nicholas St. Fleur. Click here for more information and to register.

About Ontada

Ontada is an oncology technology and insights business dedicated to transforming the fight against cancer. Part of McKesson Corporation, Ontada was founded on the core belief that precise insights – delivered exactly at the point of need – can save more patients’ lives. We connect the full patient journey by combining technologies used by The US Oncology Network and other community oncology providers with real-world data and research relied on by all top 15 global life sciences companies. Our work helps accelerate innovation and powers the future of cancer care. For more information, visit ontada.com.

About McKesson Oncology and Specialty Solutions

It’s an unprecedented time for patients living with cancer as life sciences companies race to create new, cutting-edge therapies. With cancer care becoming more targeted, providers, life sciences companies, and payers face a multitude of challenges and complexity in the development of new treatments and making them accessible to patients in need. At McKesson, our unmatched portfolio of oncology businesses and partners provide research, insights, technologies, and services that are helping to address these hurdles and improve cancer and specialty care.

