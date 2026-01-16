SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Ono Shares Replay Information for 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Presentation

January 16, 2026 | 
1 min read

OSAKA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (TSE:4528), today announced that Toichi Takino, President and COO, presented at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 11:15 a.m. PST / 2:15 p.m. EST.



An audio recording of the event is available here and accessible until February 15, 2026.

About Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. delivers innovative therapies for patients worldwide. Upholding its philosophy of “Dedicated to the Fight against Disease and Pain,” Ono targets areas with unmet medical needs including oncology, immunology, and neurology, and fosters partnerships with academic and biotech organizations to accelerate drug discovery. Through its affiliate, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Ono is accelerating clinical development and commercial operations in the US and Europe to drive global business expansion and further its commitment to patient care. For more information, please visit the company's website at https://www.ono-pharma.com/en.


Contacts

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Corporate Communications
public_relations@ono-pharma.com

Asia Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Collage image depicting brainstorming to get around obstacle/resistance
Job Trends
3 Top Challenges Facing Manufacturing Professionals Right Now
January 15, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Scenic view of downtown San Francisco California USA
Business
JPM26 Day 2: Companies Lay Out Near-Term Revenue, Longer-Term Business Goals
January 14, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
This 3D render features human icons arranged side by side and in a line. Among them, one icon at the front shines brightly, symbolizing leadership and innovation. The visual presents a powerful metaphor for leadership, innovation, and making a difference, making it ideal for themes related to leadership and inspiration in the business world.
obesity
JPM26: Novartis Doesn’t Have a GLP-1. They Don’t Miss It In a World Of Me-Toos
January 13, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
South San Francisco, CA, USA - May 1, 2022: Exterior view of the Merck Researches Laboratories in South San Francisco, California. Merck & Co., Inc. is a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Rahway, New Jersey. The company does business as Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) outside the United States and Canada.
Events
JPM26: Confident Merck Sees Growth Through Keytruda Loss of Exclusivity
January 13, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie