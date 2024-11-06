OnKure to Present at the Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnKure Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKUR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel precision medicines in oncology, today announced that Nicholas Saccomano, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of OnKure Therapeutics, will present a corporate overview at the Stifel Healthcare Conference, on November 18, 2024 at 1:50 p.m. ET in New York, NY.



Stifel Healthcare Conference Date: Monday, November 18, 2024 Time: 1:50 p.m. ET Format: Corporate Presentation Webcast: Link

A live webcast of the event can be accessed under “Events” on the Investor’s section of the Company’s website at www.onkure.com . A replay of the corporate presentation will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days.

About OnKure

OnKure is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of best-in-class precision medicines that target biologically validated drivers of cancers that are underserved by available therapies. Using structure-based drug design platform, OnKure is building a pipeline of tumor-agnostic candidates that are designed to achieve optimal efficacy and tolerability. OnKure is currently developing OKI-219, a selective PI3KαH1047R inhibitor, as its lead program. OnKure aims to become a leader in targeting oncogenic PI3Kα and has multiple programs designed to enable best-in-class targeting of this key oncogene.

For more information about OnKure, visit us at www.onkure.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and plans, and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements regarding industry trends, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the potential of, and expectations regarding, OnKure’s product candidates and programs, including OKI-219; OnKure’s ability to advance additional programs; the expected milestones and timing of such milestones, including for OKI-219 and its discovery programs; and statements regarding OnKure’s financial position, including its liquidity, cash runway and the sufficiency of its cash resources. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “estimate,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potentially” “will” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions.

The company based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other things, those risks described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in documents that OnKure files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the final 424B3 proxy statement/prospectus filed with the SEC on August 26, 2024. These risks are not exhaustive. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for our management to predict all risk factors, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release.

Contact:

Dan Ferry

LifeSci Advisors

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com