One-Year Follow-up Study Confirms QuantalX’s Delphi-MD Measurements Predict Sustained Response to Ventriculoperitoneal Shunting in NPH

QuantalX will be at CNS 2026 in Washington DC, October 31 to November 4, Booth #208

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QuantalX™ Neuroscience, the company translating brain signals into better care, today announced the publication of a follow-up in Fluids and Barriers of the CNS confirming the potential of Delphi-MD™ measurements as predictors of sustained clinical response for more than 12 months after ventriculoperitoneal shunting (VPS) in patients with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH).

“While ventriculoperitoneal shunting is an effective treatment for NPH, current diagnostic tools for VPS candidacy don’t predict long-term clinical response, making the risk-benefit evaluation challenging for physicians. QuantalX fills this diagnostic gap with a non-invasive tool to objectively measure neurophysiological biomarkers," said Dr. Iftach Dolev, QuantalX CEO and Co-Founder. “This latest study indicates that the Delphi-MD can more accurately predict which patients will benefit from treatment. Knowing which patients might benefit enables physicians to make more informed and objective evaluations of the risk-benefit ratio, and may increase the rates of clinical benefit and minimize unnecessary interventions.”

The study, entitled, “Motor network neurophysiological (TMS EEG) markers as predictors of outcomes of ventriculoperitoneal shunt sustained for over a year in normal pressure hydrocephalus” was conducted at the Sheba Medical Center. Forty-one patients with possible iNPH underwent Delphi-MD evaluation of wave form adherence (WFA), a composite measure assessing how closely their TEPs resembled an ideal benchmark TEP. Of these, 18 patients received VPS treatment following a multidisciplinary team decision based on standard practice, blinded to the TEP results.

Response to the intervention was evaluated over a period of more than one year (12 to 18 months) using the clinical global impression of change (CGIC) scale, in addition to assessments with a 10-meter timed up and go test and the modified Rankin Scale (mRS). Based on previous findings, this study aimed to test the hypothesis that M1L stimulation may be sufficient to identify iNPH patients likely to demonstrate sustained gait improvement following VPS.

Key findings:

Using a binary cutoff at baseline, the neurophysiological measure (Delphi-MD) was able to predict patients who would respond to VPS after more than one year of follow-up. The prediction demonstrated a sensitivity of 90.9%, a specificity of 85.7%, and an overall accuracy of 88.9%. This suggests that the measure is potentially a highly effective predictor of long-term treatment response. The CTT (CSF Tap) results did not significantly differentiate responders from non-responders. Responders had higher M1L WFA values than non-responders (median 0.51 [95% CI 0.36–0.76], median 0.14 [95% CI -0.02-0.38], respectively p = 0.012). M1L WFA at baseline (prior to VPS) was successful in discriminating responders (11/18) from non-responders (7/18) with an AUC of 0.935 [95% CI 0.792-1.00], p < 0.0001, as assessed by the CGI-C at ≥ 12 months follow up.

“By extending beyond the early postoperative window, this study evaluated whether Delphi-MD retains predictive accuracy beyond 12 months. This longitudinal analysis found that Delphi-MD may provide an objective, accurate, and non-invasive ancillary screening tool for iNPH candidates, prior to referral for VPS treatment enabling better patient selection and long-term management of NPH,” said Prof. Sharon Hassin-Baer, study author and Director, Chaim Sheba Movement Disorders Institute.

Meet QuantalX at the Congress for Neurological Surgeons meeting (CNS 2026) at Booth #208 in Washington, DC, October 31 - November 4. Join us on Monday November 2 from noon to 2 pm ET, for a discussion with Dr. Charles Liu of USC, on the emerging role of objective electrophysiological brain network assessment in neurosurgical care.

About QuantalX™ Neuroscience

QuantalX™ Neuroscience is on a mission to help clinicians diagnose and treat brain disorders earlier and more easily. Its Delphi-MD™ uses TMS and EEG to directly measure how brain networks function, providing objective, quantitative insights beyond brain structure to support earlier detection, longitudinal monitoring, and more informed clinical decisions. Delphi-MD is the first FDA De Novo authorized TMS-EEG device and received CE-MDR approval in Europe. The system is now being deployed commercially in medical centers in the US and Europe. Visit QuantalX.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Helen Shik

helen@quantalx.com