OnCusp Therapeutics Appoints Anthony Kim as Chief Financial Officer

PRINCETON, N.J., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OnCusp Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated oncology therapies designed to translate cutting-edge innovation into clinically meaningful outcomes for patients, today announced the appointment of Anthony Kim as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Kim is a seasoned finance executive with more than 25 years of experience spanning biotechnology leadership and global capital markets. He brings deep expertise in capital formation, investor relations, and corporate strategy, having worked across both private and publicly traded life sciences companies as well as leading investment banks.

"Anthony's extensive experience at the intersection of biotech and capital markets makes him an ideal fit for us as we advance our pipeline and prepare for future value inflection points. His track record of building strong investor relationships and executing complex financings will be instrumental to OnCusp's next phase of growth." said Bing Yuan, Chief Executive Officer of OnCusp Therapeutics.

Most recently, Mr. Kim served as Chief Financial Officer Consultant at Orum Therapeutics, where he advised the CEO and Board on U.S. capital markets strategy, valuation, investor engagement, and public market readiness. Prior to that, he was Chief Financial Officer of Marker Therapeutics, a publicly traded immuno-oncology company, where he led financial operations, investor relations, and corporate planning. During his tenure, he strengthened the company's capital position, raising more than $130 million in equity financing and securing additional non-dilutive funding.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Kim spent nearly two decades in investment banking at J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, Nomura, and Scotiabank, where he executed a broad range of equity, debt, and strategic transactions totaling more than $30 billion.

In his role as Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Kim will lead OnCusp's capital markets strategy, investor relations, financial planning and operation, working closely with the executive team and Board of Directors to support the company's continued growth and development.

Mr. Kim holds an AB in Economics from the University of Chicago and an MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management.

CONTACT: becky@chancebest.com

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SOURCE OnCusp Therapeutics