Oncotelic Therapeutics Publishes New Research Demonstrating Positive Prognostic Impact of Methylated TGFB2 and MGMT in Adult Glioblastoma Patients, Introduces Interactive PDAOAI

A Simple Summary

Glioblastoma (GBM) is one of the most aggressive brain tumors in adults. It is well established that methylation of the O-6-methylguanine-DNA methyltransferase (MGMT) gene is predictive of overall survival (OS) benefits in patients receiving standard temozolomide and radiotherapy. Transforming growth factor beta (TGFB) is a family of cytokines involved in vital cellular processes and the regulation of growth factors.

The study’s novel discovery demonstrates that high TGFB2 gene methylation correlates with an improved OS risk, surpassing the predictive value of MGMT and TGFB1 methylation when controlling for age and sex. Several genes and pathways linked to TGFB2 methylation, including immune mechanisms such as T-cell activation, antigen processing, and Toll-like receptor pathways, were identified as improving survival outcomes in GBM patients. Of note, mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue lymphoma translocation protein, also referred to as MALT1, mRNA negatively impacted survival rates, suggesting a potential avenue for targeted therapies.

“The complexity of the publication was simplified into a concise statement by our PDAOAI platform, demonstrating the power of this platform for scientific communication: The findings underscore the importance of TGFB2 methylation as a prognostic marker in GBM treatment. High levels of TGFB2 methylation are associated with improved overall survival, particularly in young adult males. This suggests that TGFB2 methylation could be a valuable biomarker for risk stratification and therapeutic targeting in GBM, potentially guiding treatment decisions and improving patient outcomes.” – Dr. Vuong Trieu, CEO of Oncotelic and co-author of the study.

“Our findings present an actionable opportunity to improve GBM patient outcomes by integrating sophisticated predictive analytical platforms and tools with clinical data. By uncovering insightful methylation patterns and elucidating gene-expression profiles at the biochemical pathway level, we expand our capacity to identify potential therapeutic targets. This approach supports the development of tailored treatment strategies through our nano-technology drug delivery platform. Ultimately, these insights enhance innovation in targeted therapies, driving improved clinical efficacy and patient survival rates in this devastating disease.” – Dr. Sanjive Qazi, lead researcher

“This is the first paper we have published that utilized our proprietary AI technology. We are excited to see our technology being applied in real-world scenarios, and we look forward to the advancements it can potentially bring in the future.” – Scott Myers, Product Manager

About Oncotelic

Oncotelic (f/k/a Mateon Therapeutics, Inc.), was formed in the State of New York in 1988 as OXiGENE, Inc., was reincorporated in the State of Delaware in 1992, and changed its name to Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. in 2016, and Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. Oncotelic is seeking to leverage its deep expertise in oncology drug development to improve treatment outcomes and survival of cancer patients with a special emphasis on rare pediatric cancers. Oncotelic has rare pediatric designation for Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (“DIPG” through OT-101) through its 45% joint venture, GMP Biotechnology Limited, melanoma (through CA4P), and Acute Myeloid Leukemia (“AML” through OXi 4503). Oncotelic also acquired PointR Data Inc. in November 2019 to build an AI driven biotechnology company. Further, Oncotelic acquired AL-101, during the 4th quarter of 2021, for the intranasal delivery of apomorphine. We intend to develop AL-101 for the treatment of Parkinson Disease, erectile dysfunction, female sexual disorder and hypoactive sexual desire disorder. All these ailments have a very large population suffering from them and there is a need for treatments for each. For more information on AL-101, refer to our 2023 Annual Report on form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 12, 2024.

