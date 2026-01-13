Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Updated Clinical Data from GOBLET Cohort 4 Demonstrating Activity of Pelareorep Plus Atezolizumab in Third-Line Anal Cancer

Compared to the historical benchmark, pelareorep-atezolizumab nearly tripled ORR

Combination achieved encouraging median DOR of almost 17 months

Data establishes clear path in indication with no approved therapy

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCY) (“Oncolytics” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing pelareorep, today announced updated clinical data from GOBLET Cohort 4 in patients with third-line metastatic squamous cell anal carcinoma (“SCAC”), a setting with no U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”)-approved treatment options. Previous analysis from this cohort has focused on second-line or later SCAC patients.

Updated GOBLET Cohort 4 Third-Line Anal Cancer Data

As of the current data cut, four of 14 evaluable third-line patients receiving pelareorep and atezolizumab achieved objective responses, resulting in an objective response rate (“ORR”) of approximately 29%. These responses included two complete responses and two partial responses. The median duration of response (“DOR”) is approximately 17 months (67 weeks), indicating both depth and durability of clinical benefit in a heavily pretreated population.

Patients enrolled in this cohort had progressed following multiple prior systemic therapies and represent a highly refractory disease population. In historical third-line SCAC studies, objective response rates are typically approximately 10% or less, with limited durability.1, 2 There are currently no FDA-approved therapies for patients with third-line anal cancer.

The observed response rate and emerging durability in GOBLET Cohort 4 compare favorably with historical outcomes and highlight the potential clinical relevance of pelareorep plus atezolizumab in this setting of significant unmet medical need.

“As we continue to analyze the Goblet data, we are finding important trends that are helping to shape our clinical development strategy,” said Jared Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of Oncolytics. “When you isolate to anal cancer patients with two prior lines of treatment and see a strong signal like this, it points the arrow in a direct line to a registration study in an indication where there are no FDA-approved therapies. We already had good data here, but looking closer, it becomes clearer that we can make an immediate impact on patients’ lives who have no options.”

In the second-line setting, pelareorep and atezolizumab achieved a 30% ORR, more than doubling the 13.8% ORR that was approved by the FDA for the current standard of care therapy. Additionally, the median duration of response is 15.5 months for pelareorep and atezolizumab compared to 9.5 months (link to the PR).

Planned Registration Strategy and Accelerated Approval Pathway

If the objective response rate and duration of response observed in GOBLET Cohort 4 are reproduced in the planned registration study, Oncolytics believes the resulting dataset would be sufficient to support accelerated approval in this indication, consistent with regulatory precedent in rare cancers with no available therapies. After initial encouraging feedback from KOLS and the FDA, Oncolytics is planning to have a Type C meeting with the FDA in Q1 2026 to discuss and receive guidance on this development plan.

