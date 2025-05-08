SUBSCRIBE
Oncocyte to Release First Quarter 2025 Results on May 12, 2025

May 8, 2025 
IRVINE, Calif., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corp., (Nasdaq: OCX), a leading diagnostics technology company, today announced that it will report first quarter 2025 financial results after the market closes on Monday, May 12, 2025. Oncocyte will host a live Zoom webinar to discuss the company's financial results at 2:00 p.m. PT that same day.

The live webinar to discuss financial results, followed by Q&A, will be accessible via registration at the following link: Oncocyte Q1 2025 Earnings Webinar.

An archived replay will be available after the call concludes on Oncocyte’s investor relations website at https://investors.oncocyte.com.

About Oncocyte

Oncocyte is a pioneering diagnostics technology company whose mission is to democratize access to novel molecular diagnostic testing to improve patient outcomes. Investors may visit https://investors.oncocyte.com/ for more information.

Investor Contact:

Doug Farrell
LifeSci Advisors LLC
dfarrell@lifesciadvisors.com


