Onco-Innovations Announces Private Placement

Onco-Innovations Limited (CBOE CA:ONCO)(OTCQB:ONNVF)(Frankfurt:W1H, WKN:A3EKSZ) ("Onco" or the "Company") announces that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of up to 243,903 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $1.64 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $400,000. Each Unit shall consist of one common share (each a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one Share at an exercise price of $2.05 for a period of thirty-six (36) months.

The Company also intends to issue Shares equal to 1.0% of the total of Shares issued in the Private Placement (the "Admin Fee Shares") to an arm's-length third party, as an administrative fee for their assistance with the Private Placement.

Closing of the Private Placement is subject to certain conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals. All securities issued pursuant to Private Placement will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day pursuant to applicable securities laws. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Private Placement for general corporate and working capital purposes, including in pursuit of the Company's operational and research and development objectives.

The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or available exemptions from such registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States, or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Company also announces that its board of directors has approved the grant of an aggregate of 119,785 incentive stock options (the "Options") and 960,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") pursuant to the Company's equity incentive plan.

About Onco-Innovations Limited

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco's mission is to pursue the prevention and treatment of cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The company has secured an exclusive worldwide license to patented technology that targets solid tumours.

