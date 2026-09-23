Onco-Innovations and Redwood AI Secure Terry Fox Research Institute Grant to Advance AI-Powered SynoGraph(TM) Oncology Platform

Onco-Innovations Limited (CBOE CA:ONCO)(OTCQB:ONNVF) (Frankfurt:W1H, WKN:A3EKSZ) ("Onco") and Redwood AI Corp. (CSE:AIRX)(OTCQB:RDWCF)(Frankfurt:Y0N, WKN:A422EZ) ("Redwood AI") are pleased to announce that Onco, as lead applicant, together with Redwood AI, Canada's Michael Smith Genome Sciences Centre ("GSC") and Centre de recherche du CHU de Québec-Université Laval ("CRCHUQ"), as co-applicants, have been awarded a competitive grant under the Digital Health Innovation Fund (DHIF), administered by the Terry Fox Research Institute (TFRI), to support the development and advancement of SynoGraph, an AI-driven oncology platform being developed by Onco. Each co-applicant is an individual recipient under the grant, with the parties' respective participation and collaboration governed by the contribution agreements relating to the DHIF-funded project. Under these agreements, Redwood AI will contribute proprietary data integration and physicochemical modelling methods aimed at expanding the predictive core of SynoGraph. The DHIF award is a reimbursement-based grant for up to 25% of an estimated $3.5 million project budget.

This grant will support the project "Causal AI to Predict First-in-Human Clinical Outcomes from Preclinical and Real-World Clinico-Genomic Data."[1] It is aimed at driving further development of SynoGraph™, incorporating federated learning and causal AI to accurately predict first-in-human clinical outcomes using preclinical studies and real-world clinico-genomic data, with the goal of ensuring robust privacy protection and enabling seamless, distributed collaboration with data partners.

The project is being advanced jointly by the grant co-applicants, with GSC and CRCHUQ contributing clinico-genomic and imaging data to enable federated learning while aiming to maintain data privacy. Redwood AI will contribute proprietary expertise in contributory data, feature engineering, and physicochemical property evaluation, complementing Onco's strengths in causal AI methods and federated pipeline development.

"Onco-Innovations is focused on building partnerships that bring scientific excellence together with practical pathways to commercialization. This DHIF grant supports our continued development of SynoGraph and reflects confidence in our collaborative approach with Redwood AI and academic partners. We believe SynoGraph has the potential to help set a new standard in how clinical outcomes are predicted and novel therapies are developed," stated Thomas O'Shaughnessy, CEO of Onco-Innovations.

"Redwood AI will contribute proprietary data integration and physicochemical modelling methods that can potentially expand the predictive core of SynoGraph. By combining our technology and experience with chemical modelling with Onco's expertise in causal AI, this project aims to demonstrate how Canadian AI companies can work together with complex multimodal data sources to advance therapeutic innovation," said Louis Dron, CEO of Redwood AI.

About Onco-Innovations Limited

Onco-Innovations Limited is a Canadian preclinical-stage precision oncology company headquartered in Calgary. Under an exclusive licence from the University of Alberta, it is developing PNKP inhibitors, a novel class of DNA damage response therapy, and expects clinical translation in mid-2027. Its lead candidate ONC010 pairs a PNKP inhibitor with an exclusively sublicensed nanoparticle delivery system, and is designed to exploit synthetic lethality in biomarker-selected tumours as well as sensitize them to DNA-damaging therapies. The Company also applies SynoGraph™, the causal-AI platform of its subsidiary Inka Health, to biomarker strategy and trial design.

About Redwood AI Inc.

Redwood AI is a technology company developing advanced artificial intelligence and cybersecurity solutions for defence, public safety and life sciences. The Company applies artificial intelligence across quantum cybersecurity, scientific research and advanced chemistry applications. Redwood AI's technology is designed to help organizations prepare for quantum-enabled cybersecurity threats while enabling faster, more efficient development of new therapies and chemistry-driven applications.

About the Terry Fox Research Institute

Established in 2007, the Terry Fox Research Institute (TFRI) invests in world-class, collaborative cancer research teams and partnerships across Canada. Through its flagship research programs and national precision medicine initiatives, TFRI connects leading scientists, clinicians, and institutions to accelerate cancer discoveries and translate research into improved patient care. By leveraging Canada's research strengths and fostering collaboration at a national scale, TFRI supports innovative research aimed at transforming how cancer is detected, diagnosed, treated, and ultimately prevented.

About the Digital Health & Discovery Platform

The Digital Health & Discovery Platform (DHDP) is a pan-Canadian initiative led by the Terry Fox Research Institute, with a funding allocation of $49 million through Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED) Canada. Please visit the following link for more details on the DHDP and our funding opportunity: Digital Health Innovation Fund. Focused on improving health outcomes for Canadians by bringing together health researchers, AI and data scientists, and industry partners to advance precision medicine, the Digital Health Innovation Fund supports collaboration in secure health data sharing to accelerate research in precision medicine.

ON BEHALF OF ONCO-INNOVATIONS LIMITED,

"Thomas O'Shaughnessy"

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

Thomas O'Shaughnessy

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: + 1 888 261 8055

investors@oncoinnovations.com

Forward-Looking Statements Caution. Forward-Looking Statements Caution. This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the amount, availability, timing, receipt and reimbursement of funding under the Digital Health Innovation Fund, including the satisfaction of eligibility, milestone, reporting, expenditure and other funding conditions; the estimated project budget, the availability of additional funding and resources, and the allocation and use of project funds; the development, advancement, functionality, validation, performance, scalability and commercialization of SynoGraph™; the proposed incorporation and use of federated learning, causal AI and multimodal preclinical, clinico-genomic and imaging data; the ability of SynoGraph™ to improve the prediction of first-in-human clinical outcomes, preserve privacy, enable distributed collaboration, support biomarker strategy and trial design, and improve or accelerate the development of novel therapies; the nature, extent, timing and success of the expected contributions of Redwood AI, the Michael Smith Genome Sciences Centre, the Centre de recherche du CHU de Québec-Université Laval and other collaborators and data partners, including the availability, quality, representativeness, interoperability, usability and permitted use of data, models, expertise and other resources; the ability of Onco and Redwood AI to perform their respective obligations and achieve project milestones and technical, scientific and commercialization objectives; the potential scientific, clinical and commercial utility, impact and benefits of SynoGraph™ and the project; Onco's plans for its PNKP inhibitor program, ONC010 and nanoparticle delivery system, including the anticipated timing of clinical translation; and the business plans, objectives, strategies, prospects and expectations of Onco and Redwood AI generally.

Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "potential", "should", "will", "aim", "seek", "target" and similar words or expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Forward-looking information is based on the current expectations, estimates, forecasts, assumptions and projections of management of Onco and Redwood AI, as applicable, including assumptions regarding: the continued availability of grant funding and satisfaction of all applicable reimbursement and funding requirements; the accuracy of the estimated project budget and the availability of sufficient financing, personnel, infrastructure, technology and other resources to fund and complete the project; the timely execution and performance of definitive arrangements with collaborators and data partners, where required; continued access to suitable, representative and sufficiently complete data and the ability to collect, access, use, transfer and share such data in compliance with applicable privacy, cybersecurity, contractual, ethical and regulatory requirements; the timely performance of collaborators, data partners and other third parties; the technical feasibility, scalability, interoperability, validation, performance and commercial utility of SynoGraph™; the ability to identify and address limitations, bias, errors and other deficiencies in AI models and underlying datasets; the ability to protect intellectual property and obtain and maintain required licences, approvals, consents and rights; and prevailing market, economic, regulatory and competitive conditions.

Such forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks that grant funding may be reduced, delayed, withheld, clawed back or unavailable, or that expenditures may be ineligible or not reimbursed; project costs may exceed estimates and additional financing may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; milestones may be delayed, modified or not achieved; definitive collaboration, data-access or other arrangements may not be entered into or may be terminated; collaborators, data partners or other third parties may not perform as anticipated; suitable data may be unavailable, incomplete, inaccurate, biased, non-representative, incompatible or unusable; data integration, standardization, governance, validation and federated learning may present technical or operational challenges; AI models may contain limitations, bias or errors, may not perform as expected in real-world settings and may not produce accurate or clinically useful predictions; privacy, confidentiality, cybersecurity, data-protection, intellectual-property, ethical and regulatory requirements may restrict the collection, use, transfer or sharing of data or delay the project; intellectual-property rights may be challenged or unavailable; scientific, technical, preclinical, clinical, regulatory and commercialization outcomes are inherently uncertain; anticipated benefits may not be realized; Onco and Redwood AI may depend on key personnel, collaborators, third-party technology and additional financing; and competition, rapid technological change and changes in applicable laws or regulatory expectations may adversely affect the project or the companies. Readers should also consider the risk factors and other disclosure in the public filings of Onco and Redwood AI available under their respective issuer profiles on SEDAR+.

Although the applicable management believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable as of the date of this news release, there can be no assurance that such assumptions and expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The forward-looking information in this news release is provided as of the date hereof. Except as required by applicable law, neither Onco nor Redwood AI undertakes any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

[1] https://www.dhdp.ca/projects/project/causal-ai-to-predict-first-in-human-clinical-outcomes

SOURCE: Onco-Innovations Limited

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