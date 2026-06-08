Once-Weekly Drug Demonstrates Promising Dual Benefits in Obesity and Metabolic Health

Injectable Offers Potential to Reduce Fatty Liver Diseases and Improve Health Markers in Adults

NEW ORLEANS, June 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New data highlight the potential benefits of survodutide, a once-weekly injectable therapy targeting both the glucagon and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptors in individuals with obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), commonly known as a fatty liver disease, including those without diabetes. Researchers presented this data as symposia at the 2026 Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) in New Orleans.

Obesity is a chronic, complex metabolic disease that affects about 2 in 5 U.S. adults and is associated with serious long-term health consequences, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, liver disease (such as MASLD), and other metabolic conditions. If left untreated, MASLD can progress to severe liver inflammation known as metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), which can lead to permanent liver scarring (fibrosis), cirrhosis, and liver failure, and increases the risk of liver cancer. For many patients, there remains a significant unmet need for effective, sustainable treatment options that address not only weight management, but also overall metabolic health.

SYNCHRONIZE-1: Weekly Injectable Delivered Significant Weight Loss and Broad Metabolic Health Benefits in Adults

SYNCHRONIZE-1 is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 3 clinical trial evaluating whether survodutide — an investigational dual glucagon/GLP-1 receptor agonist — can help adults with overweight or obesity, with and without type 2 diabetes, lose weight.

As published in New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), results from the SYNCHRONIZE-1 trial show the weekly injectable delivered substantial and sustained weight loss, with participants losing up to 16.6% of body weight, without compromising muscle mass. The treatment led to visceral fat reductions of up to 34%, targeting the metabolically harmful fat closely linked to insulin resistance, cardiovascular risk, and disease progression. Researchers also observed liver fat reductions of up to 63.1%, underscoring survodutide's potential to help restore liver health in people with obesity who may be at risk of MASH.

"There is a critical need for treatments that also drive meaningful improvements in overall metabolic health, and these findings are encouraging for potential new solutions," said Carel le Roux, MD, PhD, lead author of the study. "For patients, improving metabolic health is about more than weight loss alone, it can help reduce the risk of serious complications linked to obesity, including cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and liver-related conditions, while supporting better long-term health outcomes and quality of life."

Survodutide Demonstrates Potential to Reduce Liver Fat and Support Weight Loss in Adults Living with MASLD/MASH and Obesity

The SYNCHRONIZE-MASLD trial enrolled adults with excess weight or obesity (BMI of 30 kg/m² or higher, or a BMI of 27 kg/m² with at least one weight-related health condition) who also have MASLD/MASH, serious fatty liver diseases. Participants were randomly assigned to receive either varying doses of once-weekly survodutide injections or a placebo for one year.

The SYNCHRONIZE-MASLD trial, as published in Nature Medicine, provides evidence that survodutide may help address the underlying drivers of metabolic dysfunction associated with obesity and MASLD/MASH by selectively reducing visceral and liver fat, while also supporting meaningful weight loss.

Researchers will continue advancing the phase III SYNCHRONIZE trial, with upcoming studies and analyses focused on obesity, liver health, and cardiovascular outcomes. They also plan to explore real-world treatment approaches and outcomes in underserved populations, including women and people living with MASLD/MASH.

Research Presentation Details:



Efficacy and Safety of Survodutide for the Treatment of Obesity in People without Diabetes: Results from SYNCHRONIZE-1 (NCT06066515)

Carel le Roux, MD, PhD

Symposium: - The Benefits of Glucagon/ GLP-1 Receptor Dual Agonism: Insights from the SYNCHRONIZE™ Phase 3 Studies of Survodutide

Receptor Dual Agonism: Insights from the SYNCHRONIZE™ Phase 3 Studies of Survodutide Sunday, June 7 from 2:02-2:17 p.m. CT

Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Great Hall A (Level 1)

Design and Outcomes of SYNCHRONIZE-MASLD: Survodutide for the Treatment of Obesity and MASLD (NCT06309992)

Lee Kaplan, MD, PhD

Symposium: - The Benefits of Glucagon/ GLP-1 Receptor Dual Agonism: Insights from the SYNCHRONIZE™ Phase 3 Studies of Survodutide

Receptor Dual Agonism: Insights from the SYNCHRONIZE™ Phase 3 Studies of Survodutide Sunday, June 7 from 2:17-2:29 p.m. CT

Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Great Hall A (Level 1)

About American Diabetes Association's 2026 Scientific Sessions



The ADA's 2026 Scientific Sessions, the world's largest scientific meeting focused on diabetes research, prevention, and care, will be held in New Orleans, LA, from June 5-8. Thousands of leading physicians, scientists, and healthcare professionals from around the world are expected to convene both in person and virtually to unveil cutting-edge research, treatment recommendations, and advances toward a cure for diabetes. Attendees will receive exclusive access to thousands of original research presentations and take part in provocative and engaging exchanges with leading diabetes experts. Join the Scientific Sessions conversation on social media using #ADASciSessions.

About American Diabetes Association



The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to end diabetes and helping people thrive. This year, the ADA celebrates 85 years of driving discovery and research to prevent, manage, treat, and ultimately cure diabetes—and we're not stopping. There are over 155 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes. Through advocacy, program development, and education, we're fighting for them all. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (800-342-2383). Join us in the fight on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Spanish Facebook (Asociación Americana de la Diabetes), LinkedIn (American Diabetes Association), and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn). To learn more about how we are advocating for everyone affected by diabetes, visit us on X (@AmDiabetesAssn).

Media Contact: press@diabetes.org

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SOURCE American Diabetes Association