Once-daily RELEXXII® (methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet) proudly supports Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Awareness Month

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This ADHD Awareness Month, we stand with the ADHD community. Alora Pharmaceuticals, LLC, the largest U.S. manufacturer of methylphenidate medications,1 recognizes that ADHD impacts various aspects of daily life, from school to work to personal time. This month, let’s all commit to increasing awareness and understanding of ADHD while fostering a more supportive environment.

ADHD is among the most prevalent neurodevelopmental disorders in children and can be a lifelong disorder, with symptoms emerging in childhood and persisting into adulthood. Recognizing the signs of ADHD is an important step in obtaining a diagnosis.2

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 10.2% of children in the U.S., ages 3 to 17, have been diagnosed with ADHD.3 According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the percentage of adults with ADHD is estimated to be around 4-5%.4 These statistics indicate that millions of children and adults in the U.S. are living with this condition.

Medication, along with behavioral therapy, is often used in ADHD treatment.2 Stimulants, like RELEXXII®, are fast-acting and among the most well-known and frequently utilized medications for ADHD. The CDC states that 70-80% of children with ADHD experience a reduction in symptoms when using stimulant medications.5

“Raising awareness about ADHD is vital in breaking down barriers and fostering understanding. Accurate diagnosis and effective management are crucial for improving patient outcomes and quality of life. At Alora Pharmaceuticals, we strive to provide the resources and support needed to empower individuals with ADHD to reach their full potential,” stated Shannon Faught, CCO of Alora Pharmaceuticals.

Alora Pharmaceuticals, LLC is the parent company of six specialty pharmaceutical and pharmaceutical manufacturing companies. Headquartered in Alpharetta, GA, Alora is the parent company of the following organizations that comprise the Alora Family of Companies: Avion Pharmaceuticals, Acella Pharmaceuticals, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, Sovereign Pharmaceuticals, Trigen Laboratories, and Vertical Pharmaceuticals.

