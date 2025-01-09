OMNY Health and Scipher Medicine Partner to Revolutionize Autoimmune Disease Treatment with Clinico-Transcriptomics Data

The partnership integrates transcriptome genomic data from Scipher’s PrismRA Test into OMNY’s EMR network, unlocking deeper patient insights for precision medicine advancements.

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OMNY Health, the leading healthcare ecosystem for compliant real-world data insights at scale, and Scipher Medicine, which has the world’s largest immunology clinico-transcriptomics data set and is focused on advancing precision medicine with proprietary AI network biology solutions, today announced a partnership to advance precision medicine efforts for immunology.





This collaboration marks a significant leap forward in the fight against autoimmune diseases, integrating transcriptomic data from Scipher Medicine with OMNY Health’s vast EHR network that reaches more than 80 million patients. OMNY Health’s network includes data from nearly 250,000 patients with rheumatoid arthritis, covering key metrics such as functional status, lab values (ESR, CRP), joint counts, CDAI, and DAS28, which enables comprehensive tracking of patient outcomes and disease progression.

This partnership unlocks a wealth of information for researchers and drug developers. By combining the detailed clinical data within OMNY Health’s network with the rich genomic insights from PrismRA, a personalized blood test for rheumatoid arthritis, researchers may gain a holistic view of the patient journey. This deeper understanding will fuel the development of more targeted therapies and improve overall patient outcomes. Scipher Medicine has tested over 40,000 rheumatoid arthritis patients using PrismRA, which includes information on treatment response and is the only approved classifier by CMS in the United States.

“At OMNY Health, we are steadfast in our belief that highly targeted therapies and treatments for disease are the key to improving healthcare outcomes,” said Dr. Mitesh Rao, Founder and CEO of OMNY Health. “Nearly 50 million Americans suffer from autoimmune diseases, and their patient experiences hold valuable insights that, if extracted, could help drive advancements in precision medicine.”

“We recognized the significant role that clinico-transcriptomic data plays in both treatment decisions and bringing precision medicine to patients,” said Dr. Reginald Seeto, President and CEO of Scipher Medicine. “Patients deserve clarity and personalized evidence-based answers when navigating individual treatment options. By partnering with OMNY Health, we will enable clinicians and researchers to make data-driven decisions that ultimately reduce the risk to patients.”

In addition, OMNY Health’s partners within life sciences gain access to the valuable clinico-transcriptomic datasets of Scipher Medicine’s PrismRA-tested patients. Precision medicine is heavily reliant on data, with biomarker-dependent drugs making up 42 percent of approvals by the FDA. By providing drug developers with diverse, multi-modal datasets like those from OMNY Health, they can more effectively identify new patient groups and expand the availability of precision medicine therapies in the market.

This announcement follows the launch of OMNY Health’s GLP-1 database of more than 600,000 datasets, which enhances clinical research on GLP-1 medications, specifically for pediatrics and social determinants of health. OMNY Health continues to forge industry partnerships that support research programs across many facets of healthcare.

About OMNY Health

OMNY Health™ is a national data ecosystem connecting the world of healthcare to fuel partnerships that improve clinical outcomes and drive patient care. OMNY’s dynamic partnerships with specialty health networks, healthcare systems, academic medical centers, and integrated delivery networks span all fifty states and cover over 75 million patient lives. The company’s comprehensive data layer powers health tech companies to drive the next generation of innovation. The platform serves as a centralized resource for life sciences and healthcare provider groups to facilitate mutually-beneficial data sharing and research collaboration at scale, fueling innovation where patients need it the most. OMNY Health’s data ecosystem now reflects more than seven years of historical data encompassing more than 2 billion clinical notes from 300,000+ providers across 200+ specialties - and is growing. To learn more about how OMNY Health transforms lives and drives patient care by connecting providers and life sciences companies through data, visit www.omnyhealth.com.

About Scipher Medicine

Scipher Medicine is driving the probability of success at each stage of drug development from discovery to commercialization by leveraging AI with network biology and proprietary data, through our SPECTRA Rx and Dx platforms. Scipher has the industry’s largest RA clinic- genomic data asset and biobank in addition to EMR data for over 3 million rheumatology patients. For more information, please visit www.sciphermedicine.com.

About PrismRA®

PrismRA is a revolutionary blood test bringing precision medicine to the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, which affects 20 million patients globally. From a routine blood draw, the PrismRA test analyzes an individual’s molecular signature, helping identify who is unlikely to adequately respond to TNFi therapy, the world’s largest selling drug class, so non-responders can be prescribed alternative effective therapy and avoid unnecessary dose escalations or drug cycles. Providers now have objective data to inform therapeutic decision-making and give patients the best chance of achieving treatment targets and improving clinical outcomes. For more information, please visit PrismRA.com.

