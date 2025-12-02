Omnicell to Host Innovation Update and Q&A Session at Upcoming ASHP Midyear Industry Trade Show

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMCL), a leader in transforming the pharmacy and nursing care delivery model, will host an Innovation Update and Investor Q&A Session during the upcoming ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting & Exhibition in Las Vegas.

Innovation Update – in person only at Booth #1241

Monday, December 8, 2025

3:00 pm PT

Q&A Session – in person and webcast

Monday, December 8, 2025

4:00 pm PT

Omnicell Speakers:

Randall Lipps, Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Founder

Nnamdi Njoku, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer

Baird Radford, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

A live and archived webcast of the Q&A session will be available through the Omnicell website at: https://ir.omnicell.com/events-and-presentations/

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to transforming pharmacy and nursing care through outcomes-centric solutions designed to deliver clinical and business outcomes across all settings of care. Through a comprehensive portfolio of robotics and smart devices, intelligent software workflows, and data and analytics, all optimized by expert services, Omnicell solutions are helping healthcare facilities worldwide to uncover cost savings, improve labor efficiency, establish new revenue streams, enhance supply chain control, support compliance, and move closer to the industry-defined vision of the Autonomous Pharmacy. To learn more, visit omnicell.com.

OMNICELL and the Omnicell logo are registered trademarks of Omnicell, Inc. or one of its subsidiaries.

OMCL-E

Kathleen Nemeth

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

kathleen.nemeth@omnicell.com