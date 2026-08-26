OmniAb to Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$OABI #OABI--OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI), a provider of cutting-edge discovery research technology to enable the discovery of next-generation therapeutics, today announced management’s participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Nasdaq/LD Micro Summit Series

Date: Wednesday, September 9, 2026

H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 15, 2026

The Nasdaq/LD Micro Summit will take place at the Nasdaq Headquarters in San Francisco, CA. The H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference will take place at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City. Management will provide a brief corporate overview and be available for one-on-one meetings with investors at each conference. Interested investors should contact the conference organizers or email investor relations.

About OmniAb

OmniAb licenses cutting-edge discovery research technology to pharmaceutical and biotech companies and academic institutions to enable the discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Our technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and is designed to quickly identify optimal antibodies and other target-binding proteins for our partners’ drug development efforts. At the heart of the OmniAb platform is what we call Biological Intelligence™, which powers the immune systems of our proprietary, engineered transgenic animals to create optimized antibody candidates for human therapeutics. We believe the OmniAb animals comprise the most diverse host systems available in the industry. Our suite of technologies and methods, including computational antigen design and immunization methods, paired with high-throughput single B-cell phenotypic screening and mining of next-generation sequencing datasets with custom algorithms, are used to identify fully-human antibodies with exceptional performance and developability characteristics. We provide our partners both integrated end-to-end capabilities and highly customizable offerings, which address critical industry challenges and provide optimized discovery solutions. Our business model aligns scientific and economic interests of our partners through structured agreements that generally include upfront/access fees, service revenue, milestones and royalties on commercial sales.

For more information, please visit www.omniab.com.

OmniAb, Inc.

investors@OmniAb.com

X@OmniAbTech



Alliance Advisors IR

Vivian Cervantes

vcervantes@allianceadvisors.com

(973) 873-7724